We The People March Will Attract More Than 100,000 Participants

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, September 21, 2019, the We the People March will take place at 11 a.m. at Freedom Plaza, between 13th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue North West in Washington, D.C. This peaceful, fully transparent first amendment assembly will mobilize more than 100,000 participants from across the country and in more than 50 cities marching in solidarity cities who believe that the current status quo is a threat to our democracy and values.

The We the People March is organized by activists and author Amy Siskind, president of The New Agenda, and Dr. Karen McRae, interim and first female CEO of CBMOA. For months, Siskind and McRae watched as many called for marches, and when no one else picked up the ball, barely one month ago decided enough is enough, and did because they understand that silence and inaction are complicity.

Siskind and McRae have chosen not to accept corporate contributions or affiliation beyond this being a purely grassroots efforts and have spread the word on social media and utilized circles and networks of Americans who care about issues such as gun control, kids in cages, the environment, corruption, kleptocracy and more.

"So many of us worked for two years ahead of midterms, to take a majority and put a check in place and finally have accountability. That hasn't happened. So many Americans are concerned with losing our democracy and values. We are marching to be seen and heard, to and remind our elected officials that they work for us!" said Amy Siskind.

In a recent article, Hollywood director Judd Apatow backed the march declaring that it's "time to take to the streets." McRae who is more tempered in her public politics is always quick to remind all on board, "this March is not an anti-Trump rally. Instead we must gather in unity to remind our lawmakers, they work for us—we ARE the people, and going forward will be relentless in our demand to ensure spectator citizenship never happens again!"

According to an article featured on medium.com highlighting early momentum, this march is on target to be one of the largest seen around the world since the Women's March of 2017. We the People March is organized by two women who still haven't met face-to-face, but share a common humanity of belief that the promise of America is better than this.

In addition to the main We the People March in D.C., solidarity marches are being organized nationally and globally. In a short period time, there are more than 50 solidarity marches planned, and we continue to add more daily. Some marches already have hundreds of participants signed up. To learn more about the solidarity marches, visit: wethepeoplemarch.org/solidarity-marches.

Nearly 100 buses will travel to D.C. ahead of the We the People March. Participants interested in organizing buses and carpools should visit: wethepeoplemarch.org/transportation.

"During Viet Nam and Watergate, we marched, and it changed policy and history. Hong Kong just protested and got a heinous law revoked. Join the #WeThePeopleMarch on September 21, 2019 in DC. Let your voice be heard," said former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks.

The We the People March will be a day of equity and inclusion that reflects our commitment to peaceful assembly achieve our mission. For more information about the march, visit www.wethepeoplemarch.org.

