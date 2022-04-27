We the People National Finals Award Winners Announced

California's Amador Valley High School Takes First Place in National Academic Competition on the Constitution

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES and WASHINGTON, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty-seven schools from across the nation competed this weekend in the 35th annual We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution National Finals , a national academic competition on the Constitution that took place online and in the nation's capital. After a final round of competition among the top-12 schools on Monday, Amador Valley High School of Pleasanton, Calif., placed first, earning the title of We the People national champions. Indiana's Fishers High School placed second, and Douglas S. Freeman High School of Henrico, Va., placed third.

"I am inspired by the hard work, dedication and constitutional knowledge of all the young people who competed in the We the People National Finals," said Christopher R. Riano, president of the Center for Civic Education. "With the support of their teachers, parents and communities, they studied the fundamental principles of our nation's government, learned about modern challenges to American representative democracy and engaged their critical thinking skills to formulate their own ideas about core American constitutional principles. With the strong support of our communities and research-proven civic education programs like We the People, I am confident that with this generation, our nation will be stronger and more united."

The We the People National Finals, a program of the Center for Civic Education, began in 1987 as an academic component of the Bicentennial of the U.S. Constitution. Since then, more than 30 million students have taken part in the program in every state. A full list of We the People National Finals award winners is available at https://civiced.org/national-finals-2022-awards .

This year's We the People National Finals featured two John Lewis Scholarship Program schools, Canyon Springs High School from North Las Vegas, Nev., and Parkrose High School from Portland, Ore. Named after the civil rights activist who also served 17 terms as a member of Congress, the John Lewis Scholarship Program provides students in high-need schools with scholarships to attend the We the People National Finals.

We the People National Finals and teams from each state are sponsored by hundreds of individuals and local businesses. The Center for Civic Education has long been recognized as a leader in providing civic education to K–12 students and adults, with its research-based curriculum reaching more than 42 million students and 440,000 educators in the United States and in more than 80 countries since 1965.

Follow Us

@CivicEducation

CONTACT:

Chelsea Schuster

Center for Civic Education

561-843-0197

[email protected]

SOURCE Center for Civic Education