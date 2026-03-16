A group exhibition exploring the complexities of solitude

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This May, Rehs Contemporary, in partnership with the Art Renewal Center, will present "We Walk This Road Alone," a new art exhibition that challenges artists to examine the many dimensions of solitude. Rather than presenting solitude as a single emotional state, the works on view reveal it as an experience that can be restorative and transformative.

What Was Left Behind by Adam Bauder Waiting For News by Mark Harrison

Solitude is a fundamental aspect of the human condition, yet one that is often misunderstood or viewed solely in a negative light. In an increasingly interconnected world, time spent alone can seem rare or even undesirable. Yet psychological research suggests the opposite: periods of solitude are essential to personal development, creating space for reflection, creativity, and renewed perspective.

Paradoxically, it is often through this inward journey that we can then forge more meaningful connections with others. By strengthening our sense of identity and self-understanding, we engage in richer, more authentic relationships. In this way, solitude becomes less of a retreat and more of an essential component of personal and emotional balance.

Through the lens of contemporary art, "We Walk This Road Alone" encourages viewers to take a more expansive, empathetic view of solitude. The works on display challenge us to move beyond simplistic notions of loneliness and embrace the nuanced, multifaceted nature of time spent alone.

In Adam Bauder's pensive painting "What Was Left Behind," a woman lies on the floor, intently reading a book. The work's cinematic framing and subtle references to classic science fiction literature suggest how these moments can become portals for imaginative escapism and intellectual stimulation.

Rather than just conveying loneliness, Bauder's painting posits that we can actively choose to spend our time alone, using solitude as a means of finding yourself. The woman's absorbed, contemplative pose underscores solitude's capacity to empower the individual as they navigate their inner worlds.

Juxtaposed against these intimate explorations, Mark Harrison's landscape painting "Waiting For News" offers a sweeping, existential perspective on solitude. Positioned at the side of a remote, desolate road, the viewer is confronted with an old, weathered mailbox - a stark symbol of the subject's physical and psychological separation from others.

That said, Harrison's work also suggests that seclusion can be a chance for resilience and self-discovery. The expansive, empty desert landscape that stretches out in both directions underscores the overwhelming scale and indifference of the natural world. Yet, it also highlights humanity's inherent ability to adapt and find meaning, even in the face of such vastness. Harrison's work invites the viewer to contemplate not just their own insignificance, but also the potential for personal growth that can emerge from periods of solitude and disconnection.

"These artists don't shy away from the complexities and contradictions inherent in solitude," said Rehs Contemporary owner and curator Lance Rehs. "Their works compel us to confront the full spectrum of this fundamental human condition - from its emotional burdens to its spiritual possibilities."

An opening reception on May 15th from 4-8 PM will provide an opportunity to engage with some of the artists and experience the exhibit in person. An extended opening will take place on the following afternoon, May 16th from 12-5 PM. "We Walk This Road Alone" will remain on view through June 19th, 2026.

If you would like to request high-resolution images of included work, please contact Alyssa Rehs at [email protected].

About Rehs Contemporary

Rehs Contemporary is regarded as one of the top galleries in New York City and is a platform for new, emerging and established contemporary artists; many of whom have received extensive academic training. The gallery offers high quality works to art lovers of all kinds, from first-time buyers to major collectors.

Alyssa T. Rehs, Director

Lance J. Rehs, Director

Rehs Contemporary

20 West 55th Street

5th Floor

New York NY 10019

(212) 355-5710

[email protected]

https://www.rehscgi.com

SOURCE Rehs Contemporary Galleries, Inc.