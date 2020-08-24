We Want YOU to Vote! Public Voting Now Open as Bloggers Compete for Charity in FrogTape Paintover Challenge® Room Makeover Contest

AVON, Ohio, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The paint brushes have been put away and the painter's tape pulled off as the 2020 FrogTape Paintover Challenge® participants complete their room transformations. While all of the expert DIYers have accomplished eye-popping makeovers, only one will be named the winner and receive a donation made by FrogTape® brand painter's tape to Room to Dream Foundation on their behalf. Now through August 28, the public can visit FrogTapePaintoverChallenge.com/Vote to view the entries and cast their vote.

All voters will be entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win $1,000 to complete their own home makeover. Each vote counts as an entry to win the prize and participants can enter once per day. Winners for both the FrogTape Paintover Challenge® and the sweepstakes will be announced on September 4, 2020.

While the contest originally began with 15 participants, celebrity interior designer and FrogTape® brand spokesperson, Taniya Nayak, narrowed down the pool to five standout finalists. The guidelines of the makeover contest were simple: the DIYers had to redo their space using only paint, painter's tape, and a $500 budget. Each influencer also was assigned a 2020 FrogTape® Design Trend to incorporate into their makeover. Nayak then judged the projects based on originality, use of paint and painter's tape, and how well each of the influencers incorporated their trend.

"From geometric floor patterns and hand-drawn wall designs to bold botanicals and colorful accent pieces, this year's projects were next-level. The participants demonstrated how to harness inner creativity and transform rooms into spaces that are infused with personality, all while staying on a budget," said Nayak. "While it was difficult to select just five projects, these finalists exceeded all expectations and captured the true essence of what the challenge is about. I'm thrilled that a donation will be made to Room to Dream Foundation, a charity very near and dear to my own heart, on behalf of the winning blogger."

2020 FrogTape Paintover Challenge® finalists include:

Calling All Creators: Holly transformed a completely unfinished space in her home, her son's basement playroom, into a warm area reflective of the Rich at Heart design trend by harnessing the power of paint and adding depth through textures and patterns.

Dorsey Designs: Sarah channeled her passion for interior design and love of do-it-yourself projects into her son's nursery, incorporating the Place of Zen trend through a fresh coat of paint and hand-drawn wall designs.

House of Esperanza: Monica drew inspiration from the Fun & Fearless trend, infusing vibrant colors and bold patterns into her kids' under-the-stairs clubhouse.

House on a Sugar Hill: Jodi used not only the walls, but also the ceiling and floor of her dressing room as a blank canvas, creating a carefree, yet chic, look inspired by the Bohemian Bold trend.

Within the Grove: Liz integrated the Natural Beauty trend in her living room by bringing in organic elements like beautiful botanicals, a wood slat accent wall and a roman clay fireplace.

To vote for the FrogTape Paintover Challenge® winner, view complete sweepstakes rules or learn more about FrogTape® brand products, visit FrogTapePaintoverChallenge.com.

FROGTAPE® BRAND PRODUCTS

FrogTape® brand helps consumers and professionals alike navigate the painting process with high-quality products. FrogTape® offers premium-quality, innovative painting tapes that feature the brand's patented PaintBlock® Technology, a super-absorbent polymer that seals the edges of the tape to keep paint out and lines sharp. FrogTape®, marketed by Shurtape Technologies, LLC, makes it easy to achieve professional-looking results and is the brand pros rate #1 for sharp paint lines with no paint bleed. For more information on FrogTape® brand, visit FrogTape.com, like us on Facebook® (facebook.com/FrogTape); follow us on Twitter® (@FrogTape); follow us on Instagram® (@FrogTape); follow our boards on Pinterest® (pinterest.com/FrogTape) or watch us on YouTube® (youtube.com/FrogTapeTube).

