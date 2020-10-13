We Wish You A Merry Breakfast With New Kellogg's® The Elf On The Shelf® Vanilla Candy Cane Cookie Cereal

The festive, limited-edition cereal features red star pieces sprinkled with white crunchlets that intermingle with red and white swirled mini marshmallows. The deliciously sweet vanilla flavor combines perfectly with just the right touch of peppermint and marshmallows. This new flavor joins the holiday lineup and complements the original collaboration, Kellogg's® The Elf on the Shelf® Sugar Cookie Cereal. Featuring sugar cookie-flavored red and green star pieces and mini marshmallows dusted with edible glitter, this limited-edition cereal will return to retail shelves this month for the second year.

"The Elf on the Shelf® has captured the hearts of millions of families," said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. "Our new The Elf on the Shelf® Vanilla Candy Cane Cookie Cereal encourages families to bring the magic of the holiday season to the breakfast table, whether it's by enjoying a spoonful of Candy Cane Cookie, Sugar Cookie or a combination of both."

Find the new Kellogg's The Elf on the Shelf® Vanilla Candy Cane Cookie Cereal exclusively at Walmart, while Kellogg's The Elf on the Shelf® Sugar Cookie Cereal returns to stores nationwide and online. Both limited-edition products are available at Walmart while supplies last at a suggested retail price of $5.69 for a 12.2-ounce box, and Sugar Cookie is available at retailers nationwide for $3.99 for an 8.1-ounce box. For more information, follow Kellogg's on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

CCA and B, LLC d/b/a The Lumistella Company, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the official source for the stories of Santa's North Pole. Originally founded in 2005 by a mother and daughter team, the company is home to a number of iconic Christmas brands, including: The Elf on the Shelf®, Elf Pets®, and Elf Mates™. Each of these brands, along with their global portfolio of intellectual property, is managed by The Lumistella Company and distributed through a broad assortment of consumer products, engaging immersive experiences and original entertainment-based content designed to create joyful family moments at Christmastime.

