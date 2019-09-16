WEA Launches Curriculum for the AD 2020 Global Year of the Bible

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bishop Efraim Tendero, Secretary General of the World Evangelical Alliance (WEA), today launched a global campaign to mark 2020 as the "Year of the Bible". Founded in 1846, the WEA represents over 600 million Christians worldwide with national alliances in 130 nations.

Projected to be one of the most collaborative movements in Christian history, the Year of the Bible is also supported by His Holiness Pope Francis of the Catholic church, the global Lausanne network, Youth With A Mission, the United Bible Societies, The Seed Company, Biblica and many more.

The year-long initiative is expected to achieve the greatest global Bible engagement in history, as billions follow a call to read the Bible and engage in a global conversation on its message.

The WEA also announced the development of Bible-based courses aimed at developing positive mental health and resilience, in collaboration with government officials in Washington, D.C. These courses will have participants educated, equipped and resourced with Biblical teaching and a community of support.

The WEA's US Bible Engagement Advocate Josh Mathew commented, "We are excited to empower churches and organizations to address the sharp rise in mental health issues among young people, equipping them to bring preventative measures and support networks to their communities."

The WEA's Bible Engagement Advocacy team led by Dr. Lloyd Estrada internationally and Josh Mathew in the U.S. is working to implement pilot programs in key churches initially, with the goal of expanding to churches and community organizations worldwide.

Bishop Efraim Tendero, Secretary General of the World Evangelical Alliance addressed a gathering of faith leaders in Washington, D.C., saying, "The Bible is the cornerstone of the Christian faith, and the foundation that undergirds every noble effort to address suffering in the world and steward creation.

"We are calling all citizens of the globe, regardless of religious affiliation, to discover the precious and enduring message of the Holy Bible which has profoundly influenced and strengthened communities and nations for many centuries.

"Year of the Bible will highlight the importance of living our lives as a narrative shaped by the unchanging Word of God. We will demonstrate that the Bible's story—infused with the power of Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit—is the foundation for the recognition of the dignity of every individual. It inspires hope, purpose and a right relationship with God."

Nick Hall, President of the Table Coalition, which is also launching a number of Year of the Bible programs, added, "Through the Year of the Bible, we are pulling together the greatest next generation resources for Scripture in history, to see the greatest year of Scripture Engagement ever. We need a Bible revival, and I believe millions of young people worldwide will look back at 2020 as the year when the Bible became the foundation for their life."

The WEA's initiative came with an endorsement from renowned author and speaker Ravi Zacharias, who said, "There is no book in history that has been so studied and so critiqued as the Holy Bible. God has revealed Himself in its page as the very source of truth and love, the eternally existent one from whom we draw all definitions for life's purpose and destiny.

"Many years ago, God reached down to me as a teenager in a hospital bed in India with a page from the Gospel of John. Augustine, Luther, and countless others renowned or otherwise have told similar stories of life-transforming encounters.

"The Book of Books is a mirror for the soul, and a map for life meeting our deepest hungers for truth, love, justice, and forgiveness. As you read it, you will find it reading you. I encourage you to let it fill your soul.

"I wholeheartedly commend the World Evangelical Alliance earmarking 2020 as Year of the Bible. It is a timely tribute for a timeless book."

Jim Garlow, author of the book Well-Versed, said, "To have a Biblical worldview, you need to first know the Bible and then know what the Bible means. Until we can equip the Church to teach the Bible and a Biblical worldview, the world will be chaotic. I commend the World Evangelical Alliance's initiative."

