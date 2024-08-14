WEA Member Benefits Foundation's Second Annual Golf Outing Raises Vital Funds to Expand School-Based Mental Health Programs Across Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, August 5, WEA Member Benefits Foundation, Inc. held its highly anticipated second annual golf outing fundraiser, which brought together community leaders, educators, and supporters to raise funds for school-based mental health programs across Wisconsin.

Thanks to the generous contributions of participants and sponsors, the event was a resounding success. Gross revenue totaled $50,000, 36% more than from last year's inaugural event. Using funds raised from the 2024 golf outing, coupled with the additional funds raised this year, the Foundation has set the goal of adding four to five new districts to the funding program by the end of 2024. This expansion will enable the Foundation to provide grants for vital mental health resources to more students, ensuring they receive the support they need to succeed academically and personally.

WEA Member Benefits Foundation's Golf Outing Raises Record Funds for Expanding School-Based Mental Health in Wisconsin. Post this

In addition to providing unrestricted grants, the Foundation provides participating districts with customized guidance to approach local funders for additional support. This process and model have helped the current nine participating districts secure more than $1 million in additional funding to date.

"Our mission has always been to support the well-being of students and educators in Wisconsin," said Steve Goldberg, Executive Director of WEA Member Benefits Foundation. "With the funds raised from this year's golf outing, we are able to extend our impact even further, providing funding and support for essential mental health services to more schools and communities across the state."

The Foundation has been working closely with public schools and community partners to help provide and sustain funding for school-based mental health programs that address the unique needs of students. These programs provide counseling, mental health education, and crisis intervention services, making a meaningful difference in the lives of students, educators, and their families.

Through joint funding efforts with local businesses and organizations, WEA Member Benefits Foundation has been able to reach approximately 106,000 (14%) of the 785,000 students enrolled in Wisconsin public schools through the nine districts currently involved in the program (Appleton, D.C. Everest, Green Bay, Madison, Racine, Stevens Point, Sun Prairie, Watertown, and Wausau), and looks forward to welcoming more schools into the initiative. The expansion will further strengthen the Foundation's mission to provide financial resources that help foster the success of educators, schools, and the communities they serve.

To learn more, support, and/or donate, please visit weafoundation.org.

About the WEA Member Benefits Foundation, Inc.

The WEA Member Benefits Foundation, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity supporting public education through grants and charitable donations to public educators, public schools, and the communities they serve. Established in 2019 by WEA Member Benefits, the Foundation is dedicated to expanding educational opportunities, enhancing resources, and fostering strong, vibrant schools and communities through its philanthropic efforts. More information can be found at weafoundation.org .

SOURCE WEA Member Benefits