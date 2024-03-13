Lifetime award given in recognition of living our mission of excellence in increasing financial literacy

MADISON, Wis., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WEA Member Benefits , an organization that has been helping PK-12 Wisconsin public school employees and their families achieve their financial goals since 1972, has won the prestigious Wisconsin Governor's Financial Literacy Award for 2023 in the Legacy category. Recipients were selected by the Governor's Council on Financial Literacy and Capability.

The Legacy award recognizes organizations whose purpose and heritage are ingrained in sustained financial literacy, capability, and inclusion, and whose reputation serves as a model for others in carrying on the work of supporting financial literacy. The award was presented to Member Benefits on February 29 during a ceremony at the Wisconsin State Capitol where 16 organizations and individuals were recognized by Governor Evers for helping Wisconsinites become more financially secure.

WEA Member Benefits is honored to accept the Wisconsin Governor's Financial Literacy Award Post this

David Kijek, President/CEO of WEA Member Benefits, says, "Over fifty years ago, Member Benefits was created by public school employees for public school employees. The goal was to help them build financial security through top-quality retirement and personal insurance products. Since our inception, we have been helping members become educated consumers so they can make informed financial decisions that can positively impact their lives."

As a leading provider of 403(b) retirement savings and investment options for Wisconsin public school districts, we have presented thousands of financial literacy seminars and webinars to educators. WEA Member Benefits' ongoing commitment to enhancing the financial lives of Wisconsin public school employees also includes:

Receiving the Excellence in Financial Literacy Education Award twice from the Institute for Financial Literacy for our financial literacy games: Don't Be Jack™ for adult learners and a student version of Don't Be Jack for the classroom.

for the classroom. Collaborating with Elevate Wisconsin and the Financial Fitness Group's public-private cooperative to provide unbiased financial education to Wisconsin's public educators and their families.

public educators and their families. Hosting financial wellness presentations at the annual Wisconsin State Education Convention.

Publishing articles on improving public school employee benefits through no or low-cost financial education programs.

Providing free financial resources and tools on our website at weabenefits.com.

David Kijek adds, "Providing financial education to public school employees is at the core of what we do and who we are. Receiving the Governor's Financial Literacy Award is incredibly meaningful, and we are thrilled to have been recognized for our work in helping our members become financially secure."

About WEA Member Benefits

Since 1972, WEA Member Benefits has been instrumental in helping Wisconsin public school employees achieve their financial goals through personal insurance, retirement, and investment programs. Operating as a trust with a commitment to reinvesting profits into programs that benefit participants, WEA Member Benefits stands apart from traditional institutions by prioritizing the needs of those they serve. With competitively priced, top-quality products, the organization boasts one of the industry's highest customer retention and satisfaction rates. Discover more at weabenefits.com.

SOURCE WEA Member Benefits