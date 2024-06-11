WEA Member Benefits partners with Ladder to offer new online term life insurance for PK-12 Public School Employees

MADISON, Wis., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WEA Member Benefits , the Wisconsin-based company that provides personal insurance and retirement and investment programs to promote the financial well-being of public school employees and their families, has partnered with Ladder to offer term life insurance policies to those employed at PK-12 public schools nationwide.

As a result of the partnership, PK-12 public school employees and their families can purchase a low-cost term life insurance policy via an easy, online application process through the website at weabenefits.com/lifeinsurance.

Policies through Ladder offer the unique opportunity for individuals to "ladder" (adjust their coverage) when needed. Policies provide coverage between $100,000 to $8 million for terms ranging from 10-30 years.

"Public school employees work very hard and deserve to have access to convenient and affordable life insurance protection to insure they have the coverage needed to protect their loved ones' financial security," said Dave Kijek, WEA Member Benefits President and CEO. "Partnering with Ladder provides just that. Through their on-line application and underwriting, most educators can get coverage in less than 15 minutes."

Life insurance is an important part of a family's financial stability and well-being. Especially with the rising cost of living, if a family is dependent on an individual's income, the family would likely struggle if that person were to pass away. Life insurance is a simple answer to a very difficult question: "How will my loved ones manage financially if something were to happen to me?"

For more information on Member Benefits and the life insurance offerings through Ladder, visit weabenefits.com/lifeinsurance.

About WEA Member Benefits

WEA Member Benefits has been helping Wisconsin public school employees achieve their financial goals for over 50 years by providing personal insurance and retirement and investment programs. We operate as a trust that reinvests any profits back into programs that benefit participants. We have no shareholders. This allows us to focus on meeting the needs of those we serve with high-quality products that are competitively priced. We have one of the highest customer retention and satisfaction rates in the industry. Learn more at weabenefits.com .

About Ladder

Ladder is the digital life insurance services company of tomorrow. Offering flexible term coverage in minutes that can save policyholders up to 40% over time, Ladder uses an all-digital architecture and real-time underwriting to make life insurance as accessible, affordable, and beloved as it should be. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and offers coverage up to $8M in all 50 states. To learn more, visit ladderlife.com .

Ladder Insurance Services, LLC (CA license # OK22568; AR license # 3000140372) distributes term life insurance products issued by multiple insurers – for further details see ladderlife.com. All insurance products are governed by the terms set forth in the applicable insurance policy. Each insurer has financial responsibility for its own products. 240604-3622486

