WEAD Launch: LeakZon Introduces Revolutionary Water Loss Solution

KFAR SABA, Israel, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LeakZon Unveils WEAD: The Revolutionary Platform for Water Loss Management (WLM)

LeakZon, a pioneer in water management solutions, is thrilled to announce the official release of WEAD (Water Efficiency, Anomaly Detection), the first and only dedicated platform designed to significantly reduce water loss rates and enhance the control and clarity of water networks. LeakZon has been funded by a group of water experts with over 20 years of experience, particularly after 4 years of extensive experience in the water loss management (WLM) arena. This groundbreaking platform is now available to water utilities, municipalities, smart meters (AMR) manufacturers, and multifamily property owners, offering control over their water networks.

With the launch of WEAD, LeakZon empowers its customers to push the boundaries of water management by providing a comprehensive suite of features that streamline operations and drive more thoughtful decision-making. The platform's capabilities include:

Reducing Water Loss by Up to 66%: Leveraging advanced AI technology, WEAD detects anomalies within the water network, drastically reducing response times to address issues. This leads to more informed operational and business decisions and significantly reduced water loss rates (NRW).



State-of-the-art dashboard : The platform's intuitive dashboard provides utilities with a clear snapshot of their entire water network. This enables better resource allocation and strategic planning, ensuring optimal network performance.



VDMA ( Virtual District Metered Area): WEAD introduces a unique solution that creates and optimizes VDMAs during the account setup. This feature presents water networks in grouped levels, offering a holistic view and enabling efficient network management.



Actionable ERP System : WEAD's automated ERP algorithm identifies water anomalies, categorizes them, and assigns tasks to address them. The platform then monitors the problem and its performance until resolution, closing the case automatically without human intervention.

WEAD is a comprehensive SaaS solution that seamlessly integrates with any Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) platform. It is the only platform on the market that supports integration with multiple AMI platforms simultaneously and provides meaningful insights by combining the AMI data and the impact of other environmental information and other relevant data such as Billing, GIS, SCADA, and other 3rd party platforms. Furthermore, WEAD ensures the highest level of cybersecurity, always safeguarding customer data.



LeakZon has already successfully installed its WEAD platform in dozens of customers in Israel and the United States. The current feedback has exceeded expectations. In Israel, the platform is in full production mode, while in the United States, LeakZon has decided to have a soft launch and plans to switch to full production by mid-2025.



LeakZon will unveil its platform during the WEFTEC exhibition and convention in New Orleans, Oct 7th-9th, booth #4317.

Dan Winter, CEO of LeakZon, expressed his enthusiasm about the release, stating, "We are thrilled to offer utilities the opportunity to enhance their water loss management. With numerous customers already benefiting from our solution, we are confident that WEAD will help utilities, municipalities, and multifamily property owners increase their revenue and significantly reduce water loss. In light of the global climate crisis, LeakZon has made sustainability one of our top priorities, and we are pleased to be able to make our humble contribution to creating a better and safer world."

About LeakZon LTD

LeakZon LTD is a leader in water management technology, leveraging AI to provide innovative solutions for urban water networks. With a mission to combat climate change and safeguard the planet for future generations, LeakZon is committed to advancing water technology and sustainability.



For more information about WEAD by LeakZon, visit www.leakzon.com

