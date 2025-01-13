Wealth Access Announces Integration with Q2's Digital Banking Platform

Financial Institutions can now provide data insights solution to account holders through Q2's Digital Banking Platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Access, the leading customer data insights platform that unifies and enriches data to power hyper-personalized experiences for financial institutions, today announced an integration with Q2's Digital Banking Platform, via the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services.

Wealth Access' integration with the Q2 Digital Banking Platform allows financial institutions to access their data through a single entry point. Through intelligent data unification across multiple systems, the platform generates dynamic balance sheets, allowing service teams to break down silos, view each client's complete financial history, and collaborate across business lines. Wealth Access delivers deep insights that fuel hyper-personalized banking interactions, strengthen customer loyalty, and drive increased revenue.

The Q2 Partner Accelerator Program, through the Q2 Innovation Studio, allows in-demand financial services companies who are leveraging the Q2 Software Development Kit (SDK) to pre-integrate their technology to the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. This enables financial institutions to work with these partners, purchase their solutions and rapidly deploy their standardized integrations to their customers.

Lisa Fulton, COO at Lake City Bank, said, "At Lake City Bank, relationships and innovation are our foundation. Our integrations with Wealth Access and Q2 embody this commitment, enabling us to deliver an accessible digital banking solution with a seamless Wealth Advisory customer experience."

"Bankers continue to grapple with data silos, isolating valuable customer information and disrupting the customer experience," said David Benskin, CEO and founder of Wealth Access. "Our platform unifies and enriches the bank's existing data to drive more effective decision-making and enhance customer experiences. Through our Q2 integration, Wealth Access is helping bankers unlock greater revenue potential and maximize customer experiences."

"We're excited to welcome Wealth Access to the Q2 Accelerator Partner Program to make integrated wealth advisory services available to interested financial institutions and their end customers through the Q2 Digital Banking Platform," Johnny Ola, SVP of Q2 Innovation Studio at Q2 said. "It's great to see the collaboration between Wealth Access and Lake City Bank to offer these capabilities and services."

About Wealth Access

Wealth Access is the leading wealth data insights platform, pioneering the transformation of wealth management in banking. By intelligently unifying records across multiple systems, Wealth Access creates living balance sheets that enable service teams to see each client's complete financial story, work across business lines to improve customer loyalty and drive higher revenue. As a result of its innovative enterprise-class solutions, Wealth Access today supports a variety of clients from RIAs, trust companies, brokers, regional and national banks.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institution and fintech customers to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

