Wealth Advisor Don Hershberger Co-Authors New Book on How to Avoid Costly Retirement Mistakes

Working hard, saving money, and successfully building wealth over a career is challenging enough; converting that wealth into a successful retirement that can last almost as many years is even more difficult.

Retirees' confidence in their financial security through retirement is at its lowest level in a decade. Only one in four retirees (27%) are "very confident" that they "will have enough money to live comfortably" throughout their retirement years (source: Employee Benefit Research Institute and Greenwald Research, 1993-2023 Retirement Confidence Survey).

"There's a huge difference between a retirement filled with worry and doubt, and a retirement designed to help you live an inspired life. My dad worked four jobs because he was inspired to provide a better life for my mom, my sister, and me. Life's too short not to live and retire inspired," says financial educator, author, speaker, and wealth advisor, Don Hershberger.

"Retire Abundantly" educates those who have successfully accumulated wealth against costly mistakes and little-known missteps that often derail a happy retirement, as well as spoil dreams of a family legacy.

Hershberger adds, "As a result of popular myths about money and wealth, many retirees are unaware of expensive mistakes they may be making today, even those with a team of well-meaning advisors. I want people to read "Retire Abundantly" so that they are more informed about their options in retirement."

The easy-to-read book is not laden with theory or jargon. Rather, it is filled with practical principles and real-world examples. It begins by exposing how and why the financial and investment advisory industry has left many retirees confused, along with common misconceptions that the industry and financial media have led people to believe.

It outlines the three major retirement mistakes and includes a very helpful section detailing twelve challenging retirement obstacles. The book concludes with solutions, including an enlightening case study that illustrates concepts outlined in the book.

Another interesting and informative feature of the book is its collection of real-life stories of failure and success sprinkled throughout. The book concludes by showing readers how to take the next step for informed planning of their retirement and wealth goals.

Don continues, "I believe that people who have worked hard and built wealth deserve the freedom to do what they want, when they want, however they want. Our mission is to help business owners, executives, and families design their wealth in a way that empowers them to live an inspired life that they are proud of."

For additional retirement resources, visit www.ParamountWealth.com

About Don Hershberger CFP®, AIF®, CRC®

Don Hershberger CFP®, AIF®, CRC® is a Financial Educator, Author, Speaker, and Wealth Advisor. As the Founder and President of Paramount Wealth Management and Creator of the Designed by Inspiration® process, he, and his team, which includes his entire family, have been helping business owners, executives, and families intentionally design their wealth in a way that shapes their most inspired life since 1981.

Don is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, Accredited Investment Fiduciary ™, and Certified Retirement Counselor™. When he's not helping clients, Don enjoys golf, water activities, traveling, college sports, supporting student-athletes, and spending time with his family. He can be reached at (517) 787-4444.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, CFP® (with plaque design) and CFP® (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advisory Services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Paramount Wealth Management is not a registered broker/dealer, and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services.

