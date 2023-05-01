Wealth and Climate Competitiveness: The New Narrative on Business and Society

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For over three decades most news and reports on climate change have been apocalyptic or discouraging. This Earth Day you began to detect some differences of tone with an emphasis on solutions. This is the area that Bruce Piasecki has explored since his 1990 Simon and Schuster classic In Search of Environmental Excellence: Moving Beyond Blame.

This Earth Day the USA Today cover story offered readers an upbeat account asking "If everyone embraced clean energy, what might living in 2050 look like?" You saw similar subtle shifts in the WSJ, FT, and related press outlets. But what exactly is reliable and consequential in these early reports?

Come visit 3 leaders to discuss this shift in 90 minutes at the National Press Club. We will ask:

What is a business strategy based on climate responsiveness? How does this constitute new century capitalism, quite different than that of Milton Friedman and the Chicago School some 50 years back. What is social response capitalism? And why has Bruce Piasecki described it, in this new book on Wealth and Climate, as more profitable than PR based social responsibility? How does this relate to the Scottish Enlightenment thinking of Adam Smith ? What prejudices prevent this view from dominating? How can society now evolve a more balanced set of partnerships to preserve lands, grasslands, and waterways as evident in our Ducks Unlimited speaker ( Zach Hartman ) coming with us to this event. And how does all of this relate to Bill Novelli's sixty year career, as the former CEO of AARP and founder of Porter Novelli , is calling this shift "better capitalism" or " Good Business ?"

Your primary host is Dr. Bruce Piasecki. In his 40 year career as change management consultant (see his firm www.ahcgroup.com since 1981) and book writer, Piasecki and his teams have helped a number of major firms compete on climate responsiveness. His talk with members of the press, and select VIPS, this day will be based on recent work at Trane Technologies (their mega-ton commitment), Merck (a client of the AHC Group for four years on carbon neutrality goals) and bp.

This briefing serves as the launch of Bruce Piasecki's 22nd book. Wealth and Climate Competitiveness: The New Narrative on Business and Society , published soon by Rodin Press and represented by www.scottmeredith.com. Come and receive an advance reader copy of this 155 page book.

More on Piasecki and Novelli on their Wikipedia pages or Amazon.

https://apnews.com/press-release/ein-presswire-newsmatics/busienss-climate-and-envrionment-new-your-city-ein-presswire-newsmatics-07930d7b35093e4de930293b6a3bf726.

