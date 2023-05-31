Wealth Begins Within™- Jenny Whichello’s New Program is Helping Women Everywhere Rebuild Their Relationships with Money

From Broke to Abundance – Wealth Begins Within™ Combines the Inner and Outer Work of Money to Usher In a New Era of Financial Planning

SEATTLE, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone at one point or another has experienced a toxic or dysfunctional relationship, whether it be friends, family, coworkers, or significant others; but what about toxic relationships with money? Recent studies show that the average American household carries over six thousand dollars in credit card debt, over 14 million Americans have over ten thousand dollars in credit card debt alone, and the numbers skyrocket for singles. What if financial literacy and the right money mindset could set forth a path to success and cultivate a healthy relationship with money? One cutting-edge course is helping women everywhere set meaningful and attainable financial goals, overcome their scarcity mindsets, and build financial foundations for long-term success.

Jenny Whichello, a former startup executive turned money coach and founder of the platform blissandwealth.com, has recently launched her latest course – Wealth Begins Within™. The transformative, yet affordable course has been strategically designed to educate, equip, and empower women to take hold of their financial futures by rewiring their mindsets, getting clear on their visions, and building goals that align.

"We're all in a relationship with money, but most of us don't know it's dysfunctional or what to do about it." – Jenny Whichello

Fusing financial planning, money management, and mindset coaching, Jenny Whichello breaks the norm of traditional financial coaching to usher in a new era of financial literacy, rooted in vision. Wealth Begins Within™ adheres to a three-step process – explore, create, and activate. This process is designed to unlock one's current beliefs about money, rewrite limiting stories and remove blocks, establish helpful money rituals, and craft a vision for their ultimate life. Once that vision is clear, the final step is to build financial goals and establish an effortless system to achieve and sustain progress.

"Most people abandon their financial goals because they just aren't meaningful enough. That's why I believe it's important to have a clear vision for your life first, and then build a financial plan that aligns with it." – Jenny Whichello

Through proof of concept, dedication to community, and unwavering commitment to helping women everywhere succeed, Jenny Whichello's purpose-driven vision to change the world by getting more money into the hands of women has come to fruition with the Wealth Begins Within™ self-paced course.

About Jenny Whichello

Jenny Whichello is a former startup executive turned money coach who specializes women's financial wellness. As the Founder of Bliss and Wealth, Jenny is dedicated to helping women achieve blissful relationships with money, while building lasting wealth. Jenny's signature program "Wealth Begins Within" couples financial planning processes with money mindset coaching to help millennial women break the cycle of being broke by cultivating a positive relationship with money, finding balance, and paving a path toward financial success. This unique program dismantles old ideologies, replacing them with empowering mindsets while implementing strategic and personalized plans for growth.

