Wealth Enhancement to Acquire Cloud Investments, an Independent RIA with over $462 Million in Client Assets

This partnership marks Wealth Enhancement's first location in Alabama and brings the firm's total client assets to more than $158.9 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement, a national independent wealth management firm dedicated to enriching clients' lives, announced it will acquire the investment advisory business of Cloud Investments, LLC, an independent RIA with three offices in Huntsville, Florence, and Gadsden, Alabama. Led by Don Cloud, President, Wealth Advisor, the team of five advisors and six support professionals manage more than $462 million in client assets.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "The best partnerships start with shared values. Cloud Investments is deeply committed to thoughtful financial planning, exceptional client service, and giving back to the communities where we live and work. We're excited to welcome Don and his team to Wealth Enhancement."

Founded in 2006, Cloud Investments has spent nearly two decades helping individuals and families prepare for and thrive in retirement. The firm provides comprehensive retirement planning, investment management, tax strategy, estate planning, and risk management services. Serving professionals, business owners, and families throughout North Alabama - including those connected to the region's defense and aerospace industries - the firm has built lasting relationships by combining personalized advice with a disciplined approach guided by its philosophy of 'Strategy-Ethics-Performance.'

Don Cloud said, "We are excited about the enhanced resources and reach that this partnership will bring to our team. Our focus stays the same as it has always been, to provide a positive and lasting impact on our clients and community through dedication, excellence, and integrity."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "This partnership marks Wealth Enhancement's first location in Alabama. As we officially enter this new market, we're excited to build on the foundation Don and his team have built while bringing our national scale and planning capabilities to even more families across the region."

The acquisition is expected to close on July 31, 2026.

For more information about partnering with Wealth Enhancement, visit: https://www.wealthenhancement.com/partner-with-us.

About Wealth Enhancement

Wealth Enhancement is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide tailored financial plans and investment management services to serve the unique needs of our clients from over 188 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Securities offered through Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Wealth Enhancement and its registered investment advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $158.2 billion in client assets, including $5.5 billion in brokerage assets with Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, as of June 30, 2026. Cloud Investments had approximately $462 million in client assets as of July 21, 2026. With the addition of Cloud Investments and previously announced acquisitions, Wealth Enhancement will have more than $158.9 billion in client advisory, trust, and brokerage assets, including $5.9 billion in assets with Advisory Solutions Group, LLC, a registered investment advisor.

Media Contacts

Marianne Gebhardt

Sr Marketing Communications Manager

[email protected]

Prosek Partners, on behalf of Wealth Enhancement

[email protected]

SOURCE Wealth Enhancement