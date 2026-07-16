Wealth Enhancement Announces Acquisition of Trippon Wealth Management Group and Associated Tax Practice with over $299 Million in Client Assets

This partnership brings the firm's total client assets to more than $158.5 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement, a national independent wealth management firm dedicated to enriching clients' lives, announced it has acquired Trippon Wealth Management Group and its associated tax practice, J.M. Trippon & Company PC CPAs in Houston, Texas. The team of four advisors, eight tax professionals, and eight support staff is led by James Trippon, CPA Founder and President, and manages more than $299 million in client assets.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "Taxes can have a significant impact on a family's long-term financial picture, but too often they're addressed separately from the rest of a client's financial plan. James Trippon and his team have built a practice that brings those conversations together, helping clients make more informed decisions. That's the kind of comprehensive advice we want to continue building at Wealth Enhancement, and we're excited to welcome a team that shares that approach."

Founded in 2005, Trippon Wealth Management Group has built a reputation for helping high-net-worth families, business owners, and professionals make informed financial decisions by aligning investment management with proactive tax planning. Through its long-standing relationship with J.M. Trippon & Company PC CPAs, founded in 1988, the firm has developed a coordinated approach that brings together portfolio management, retirement income planning, estate planning considerations, and advanced tax strategies for clients with increasingly complex financial lives. The team has particular experience serving clients in the energy, healthcare, and quick-service restaurant industries.

James Trippon said, "Partnering with Wealth Enhancement is a tremendous opportunity to continue delivering outstanding service to our clients while joining a platform that will help us grow in ways that benefit our clients and all of our stakeholders for years to come."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "As one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing metropolitan areas, Houston remains an important growth market for Wealth Enhancement. James and his team strengthen both our presence in the region and ability to serve clients seeking more tax-aware financial advice."

The acquisition closed on July 15, 2026. Trippon Wealth Management was advised by Williams Private Wealth Advisory and Consulting in the deal.

For more information about partnering with Wealth Enhancement, visit: https://www.wealthenhancement.com/partner-with-us.

About Wealth Enhancement

Wealth Enhancement is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide tailored financial plans and investment management services to serve the unique needs of our clients from over 188 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Securities offered through Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Wealth Enhancement and its registered investment advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $158.2 billion in client assets, including $5.5 billion in brokerage assets with Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, as of June 30, 2026. Trippon Wealth Management Group and J.M. Trippon & Company PC CPAs had approximately $299 million in client assets as of July 7, 2026. With the addition of Trippon Wealth Management Group and J.M. Trippon & Company PC CPAs, Wealth Enhancement will have more than $158.5 billion in client advisory, trust, and brokerage assets, including $5.9 billion in assets with Advisory Solutions Group, LLC, a registered investment advisor.

Media Contacts

Marianne Gebhardt

Sr Marketing Communications Manager

[email protected]

Prosek Partners, on behalf of Wealth Enhancement

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SOURCE Wealth Enhancement