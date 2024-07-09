Wealth Enhancement Group Announces Acquisition of Peak Financial Services, Inc., a Hybrid RIA with Over $123 Million in Client Assets

This partnership marks Wealth Enhancement Group's fourth location in Massachusetts and brings the firm's total client assets to more than $85.4 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with over $85.4 billion in client assets, has announced the acquisition of Peak Financial Services, Inc., a hybrid RIA located in Northborough, Massachusetts. Peak Financial Services oversees more than $123 million in client assets and is led by Founder & President, Kevin O'Brien, CFP®, AIF ®, CAP ®.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "We extend a warm welcome to Kevin O'Brien and the team at Peak Financial Services. Given their integrated approach to wealth management and their focus on client relationships built on trust, we are confident Peak Financial Services will be an excellent partner."

Founded in 1995, Peak Financial Services has provided comprehensive wealth management services to central Massachusetts and beyond for 29 years. They believe that if they put the interests of their clients first, everything else will fall into place. The firm has specific experience in working with clients who are at or near retirement, as well as with executives of high-tech and biotechnology companies.

Kevin O'Brien, Founder & President at Peak Financial Services, said, "After entertaining numerous offers from prominent, national RIA firms, we chose Wealth Enhancement Group as our approaches to client service, investment disciplines and philosophies, and comprehensive wealth management are well aligned. We are excited to be able to expand the offerings available to our clients through Wealth Enhancement Group's robust central services platform inclusive of dedicated investment management, trust, estate planning, and tax professionals."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Peak Financial Services as we continue to expand our foothold in the Northeast. We look forward to collaborating on our shared goal of providing personalized financial advice with an unmatched level of care."

Peak Financial Services marks Wealth Enhancement Group's fourth location in Massachusetts.

JPTD Partners served as acquisition consultant for Peak Financial Services.

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide tailored financial plans and investment management services to serve the unique needs of over 61,000 households from our 115 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain investment advisor representatives of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group® and WEAS are separate entities from LPL.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $85.3 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of May 31, 2024. Peak Financial Services, Inc., had approximately $123 million in client assets as of March 31, 2024. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the addition of Peak Financial Services, Inc. assets under management, Wealth Enhancement Group has more than $85.4 billion in client, advisory, trust, and brokerage assets.

