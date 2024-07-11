Wealth Enhancement Group Announces the Acquisition of Rock House Financial, an Independent RIA with Over $272 Million in Client Assets

This partnership marks Wealth Enhancement Group's first location in Utah and brings the firm's total client assets to more than $85.7 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with over $85.7 billion in client assets, has announced the acquisition of Rock House Financial, an independent RIA located in Farmington, Utah. The team, comprised of four financial advisors and six support staff, oversees more than $272 million in client assets, and is led by Founder, Bob Aamodt, CFP®, Nicole Roberts, CFP® and Zach Nelson, CFP®.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "We are excited to establish a presence in Utah through our latest partnership with Rock House Financial. Bob and his team are passionate about helping to create a more confident future for their clients, and we look forward to expanding our reach to serve more people in the Mountain West."

Bob Aamodt began the Rock House Financial practice in 1998 and has over 26 years of experience as a financial advisor. The firm provides financial planning, asset management, and charitable giving strategies to its clients and advises on qualified retirement plans for small businesses. The team's clients are primarily located along the Wasatch Front, and their advisors have specific experience working with business owners, women, and social media influencers.

Bob Aamodt, Founder of Rock House Financial, said, "We are very excited to be joining forces with Wealth Enhancement Group. This partnership will increase our ability to continue offering exceptional service, advice, and investment solutions to our clients. We are also looking forward to being able to shift some of our prior responsibilities to central functions provided by Wealth Enhancement Group such as IT, compliance, legal, security, and marketing. This will allow us to spend even more time with our clients and grow our practice."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "We are pleased to announce we will be partnering with Rock House Financial. The firm helps families, individuals, and business owners make an impact through giving, and we look forward to bringing the deep experience of the team onboard."

Rock House Financial marks Wealth Enhancement Group's first location in Utah.

JPTD Partners served as acquisition consultant for Rock House Financial.

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide tailored financial plans and investment management services to serve the unique needs of over 61,000 households from our 115 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain investment advisor representatives of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group® and WEAS are separate entities from LPL.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $84.8 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of May 31, 2024. Rock House Financial had approximately $272 million in client assets as of March 31, 2024. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the addition of Rock House Financial assets under management, Wealth Enhancement Group has more than $85.7 billion in client, advisory, trust, and brokerage assets.

