Wealth Enhancement Group Announces the Addition of Gavin Financial Group, an Independent RIA with Over $658 Million in Client Assets

This partnership marks Wealth Enhancement Group's first location in Michigan and brings the firm's total client assets to more than $82.1 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with over $82.1 billion in client assets, announced that it has joined forces with Gavin Financial Group in Midland, Michigan. The team of five manages over $658 million in client assets and is led by Owner and Financial Advisor, Michael Gavin, CFP®.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "We are delighted to announce the addition of Gavin Financial Group and expansion in the Michigan area. The team offers comprehensive planning to a variety of clients, and their focus on the fine details of someone's life aligns with our detailed planning approach."

Founded in 1996, Gavin Financial Group has served the Great Lakes Bay Region and beyond for over 27 years. The firm strives to provide financial freedom by assisting clients with comprehensive life planning and prudent investment management which allows them to pursue their dreams with confidence. The team works with pre-retirees, retirees, and high-net-worth families, and their goal is to assist multiple generations.

Michael Gavin, Owner of Gavin Financial Group, said, "We owe it to our valued clients to find the right fit and culture as a long-term partner. After several years of due diligence alongside trusted consultants, advisors, and our peer group, we are excited for the clients and team of Gavin Financial Group to join the highly reputable and client-focused firm of Wealth Enhancement Group."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "We are happy to announce that Michael Gavin and the team at Gavin Financial Group have joined Wealth Enhancement Group. The team supports their clients' personal goals through professional investment management and strategic planning, and we look forward to bringing them on board."

The addition of Gavin Financial Group marks Wealth Enhancement Group's sixth acquisition of 2024.

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP served as legal advisor to Gavin Financial Group, and Gavin Financial Group was exclusively represented by Advisor Growth Strategies, a leading management consulting and transaction advisory firm.

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide tailored financial plans and investment management services to serve the unique needs of over 61,000 households from our 115 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain investment advisor representatives of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group® and WEAS are separate entities from LPL.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $80.3 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of April 30, 2024. Gavin Financial Group, had approximately $658 million in client assets as of December 15, 2023. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the addition of Gavin Financial Group assets under management, Wealth Enhancement Group has more than $82.1 billion in client, advisory, trust, and brokerage assets.

