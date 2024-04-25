Wealth Enhancement Group Announces the Addition of Lynch Retirement Investment Group, a Hybrid RIA with Over $502 Million in Client Assets

This partnership marks Wealth Enhancement Group's fourth office in Maryland, bringing the firm's total client assets to more than $81.9 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with over $81.9 billion in client assets, announced that it has joined forces with Lynch Retirement Investment Group, a hybrid RIA located in Columbia, Maryland. The team of three financial advisors and three support team members manages over $502 million in client assets and is led by Senior Advisor, John Lynch.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "We are proud to welcome John Lynch and the Lynch Retirement Investment Group team to Wealth Enhancement Group. Their commitment to integrity, innovation, and providing comprehensive financial services makes them a natural fit for our firm."

Founded in 1990, Lynch Retirement Investment Group has built an exceptional reputation for its comprehensive suite of financial services, offering guidance in financial planning, asset management, wealth management, longevity planning, retirement planning, tax planning, and estate planning. With over 50 years of combined experience between the firm's leaders, the Lynch team has stood by its commitment to understand each client's unique goals and aspirations.

John Lynch of Lynch Retirement Investment Group shared, "By partnering with Wealth Enhancement Group, our team will gain access to more resources and services to better serve our clients. Together we are stronger."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "We are thrilled to welcome the Lynch team to our firm, and our combined strengths will foster an even more robust and comprehensive financial planning environment."

The addition of Lynch Retirement Investment Group marks Wealth Enhancement Group's fourth location in Maryland.

Park Sutton Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to Lynch Retirement Investment Group in its decision to join Wealth Enhancement Group.

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of its clients. The firm continually seeks to perfect its craft of personalized financial planning with its team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi ™ processes that go far beyond the standard approach. Wealth Enhancement proudly provides financial plans and investment management services to over 61,000 households from its 115 offices - and growing - nationwide. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain investment advisor representatives of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group® and WEAS are separate entities from LPL.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $81.4 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of March 31, 2024. Lynch Retirement Investment Group had approximately $502 million in client assets as of December 15, 2023. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the addition of Lynch Retirement Investment Group assets under management, Wealth Enhancement Group has more than $81.9 billion in client, advisory, trust, and brokerage assets.

Media Contacts

Marianne Gebhardt

Integrated Marketing Communications Manager

[email protected]

Prosek Partners, on behalf of Wealth Enhancement Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Wealth Enhancement Group