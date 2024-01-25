Wealth Enhancement Group Announces the Addition of the Shawn M. Scott Team with Over $136 Million in Client Assets

As expansion continues, this acquisition brings Wealth Enhancement Group's total client assets to more than $75.1 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with over $75.1 billion in client assets, announced the acquisition of the Shawn M. Scott Team, an investment advisory team in Cincinnati, Ohio. The team oversees more than $136 million in client assets and is led by Shawn M. Scott, Senior Vice President, Wealth Management Advisor.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "Wealth Enhancement Group is pleased to welcome Shawn aboard. His considerable knowledge and experience will benefit the firm as we continue to focus on delivering comprehensive financial guidance to our clients. We look forward to his contributions to client outcomes and company progress in the years ahead."

For the last 25 years, Scott has been dedicated to making a difference in his clients' lives. He offers comprehensive wealth management services such as financial planning, asset management, wealth management and qualified retirement plan support.

Scott said, "I am very excited to join Wealth Enhancement Group and leverage the extensive resources to better help professionals and business owners in the Cincinnati community."

Jim Cahn, Chief Investments & Business Development Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, " We are thrilled to introduce Shawn as the newest member of our team at Wealth Enhancement Group. His extensive knowledge and background in financial services will further enhance our ability to provide exceptional service to our clients."

The addition of the Shawn M. Scott Team marked Wealth Enhancement Group's 18th announced or closed acquisition of 2023.

