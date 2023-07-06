Wealth Enhancement Group Expands by Adding Ryan Financial, Inc., a Hybrid RIA with Over $200 Million in Client Assets

News provided by

Wealth Enhancement Group

06 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

The Addition of Ryan Financial, Inc. Increases Wealth Enhancement Group's Presence in Denver, Colorado

MINNEAPOLIS, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with more than $67.2 billion in total client assets, announced the acquisition of Ryan Financial, Inc., a hybrid RIA located in Denver, Colorado. The team at Ryan Financial Inc., led by Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Robert Ryan, and President, Erik Anderson, oversee more than $200 million in client assets. 

"We are excited to announce that Ryan Financial, Inc. has chosen to join Wealth Enhancement Group," said Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group. "Taking care of our clients is both an honor and great responsibility. Ryan Financial and Wealth Enhancement Group share many core values and a similar culture. We know that their team-based approach will provide increased benefits to the entire firm and will continue their success at Wealth Enhancement Group."

Founded in 2000 by Robert Ryan, Ryan Financial, Inc. primarily focuses on offering qualified retirement plan support, financial planning, and asset management. The team at Ryan Financial, Inc. is committed to its clients' success, which aligns with Wealth Enhancement Group's mission of always putting clients first.

Mr. Ryan shared, "After 23 years as a private, independent firm, the partners and advisors at Ryan Financial, Inc. are eager to join forces with Wealth Enhancement Group.  We are aligned with the firm's values, and this partnership will allow us to offer our clients additional services through Wealth Enhancement Group's Roundtable™ team of specialists." 

Jim Cahn, Chief Investments & Business Development Officer at Wealth Enhancement Group shared, "We are excited to be expanding our presence in the Denver metro-area. Robert, Erik and the team will help us accelerate growth in the market."

About Wealth Enhancement Group
Wealth Enhancement Group is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide unique financial plans and investment management services to over 53,000 households from our 90 offices - and growing - nationwide.

Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Select investment advisor representatives (IARs) of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial. Wealth Enhancement Group is a registered trademark of Wealth Enhancement Group, LLC.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $64.2 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of March 31, 2023. Ryan Financial, Inc. had approximately $200 million in client assets, including $31 million of brokerage assets, as of June 30th, 2023. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the acquisition of Ryan Financial, Inc., Wealth Enhancement Group has more than $67.2 billion in client, advisory, trust and brokerage assets.

Media Contacts

Marianne Gebhardt
Integrated Marketing Communications Manager
[email protected]

Prosek Partners, on behalf of Wealth Enhancement Group
[email protected]

SOURCE Wealth Enhancement Group

