Wealth Enhancement Group Expands by Adding Sadoff Investment Management, Family-owned RIA with $1.6 Billion in Client Assets

This acquisition brings Wealth Enhancement's Group's total client assets to more than $57 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with over $57 billion in total client assets, today announced that it is expanding by bringing in Sadoff Investment Management, an independent RIA based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Sadoff's team of three advisors—family members Ronald, Bryan, and Michael Sadoff—and their three support staff members oversee $1.6 billion in assets for clients. Sadoff Investment Management has achieved numerous accolades including being named to the 2021 CNBC FA 100 list for the top 100 investment advisory firms.

"Ron, Michael, and Bryan are a family for families. They take their fiduciary duty to clients extremely seriously," said Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group. "We are very happy to welcome these excellent professionals to the WEG family and look forward to continued success together."

Founded by Ronald Sadoff in 1978, Sadoff Investment Management has spent decades preserving the wealth of its clients—especially well-established, high-net-worth business owners and professionals who are near or in retirement—through numerous major milestones in life and multiple recessions in this country.

"Good succession planning is very important to us at Wealth Enhancement Group. Look at the way Ron built the family business, brought Bryan and Michael in, and set up Sadoff investment Management for many decades of success," said Jim Cahn, Chief Investments and Business Development Officer. "They're not just taking care of clients today. They're making sure they can take care of clients tomorrow."

This is Wealth Enhancement Group's ninth acquisition of the year; just last week, it announced the addition of Burlington, MA-based hybrid RIA Pinnacle Private Wealth with over $660 million in client assets. Through both constant organic and strategic inorganic growth, Wealth Enhancement Group is expanding its footprint and combining the strength of a national network with deep local roots all around the country. Sadoff serves clients nationwide with approximately half of their clients residing in Wisconsin."

"It's been 44 years since we opened our doors, but this is the beginning of a new, exciting chapter for our firm and our clients," said Ronald Sadoff, Founder of Sadoff Investment Management. "They will benefit from the massive network of specialists and resources at Wealth Enhancement Group while receiving the same care we've promised and delivered from the beginning. As we have always said, people come to our family because they want to protect the future for their family."

Anyone interested in working with Sadoff or Wealth Enhancement Group can reach out and schedule a complimentary consultation.

David Selig of Advice Dynamics Partners advised Sadoff on this transaction and their legal counsel was provided by Chris Frieden of Alston & Bird, LLP.

Wealth Enhancement Group is an independent wealth management firm offering comprehensive and customized financial planning and investment management services. Now serving more than 45,500 households, the company has over 75 offices nationwide and is expanding rapidly through organic growth and acquisition. Founded in 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group specializes in providing retail clients with the team-based knowledge and resources they need to simplify their financial life. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com .

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain, but not all, investment advisor representatives (IARs) of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial. Wealth Enhancement Group is a registered trademark of Wealth Enhancement Group, LLC.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $55.7 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets, as of July 31, 2022. Sadoff Investment Management had $1.6 billion in client assets as of July 31, 2022. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the acquisition of Sadoff Investment Management, Wealth Enhancement Group has more than $57 billion in client, advisory, trust and brokerage assets as of August 30, 2022.

