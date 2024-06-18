Wealth Enhancement Group Grows by Adding Atlas Fiduciary Financial, an Independent RIA with Over $219 Million in Client Assets

This partnership increases Wealth Enhancement Group's presence in Florida and New Jersey and brings the firm's total client assets to $85 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with $85 billion in client assets, announced the acquisition of Atlas Fiduciary Financial, an independent RIA with two offices in Sarasota, Florida and Oakland, New Jersey. The team of six manages over $219 million in client assets and is led by Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Laura Mattia and Partner & Chief Investment Officer, Stephen Craffen.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "I'd like to extend a warm welcome to Laura, Stephen, and their team at Atlas Fiduciary Financial. They take a science-driven approach to planning and investment management while keeping their clients at the heart of everything they do. The team has decades of experience in addition to exceptional academic credentials, and we look forward to bringing them on board."

Founded in 2020, Atlas Fiduciary Financial serves clients in Southern Florida, Northern New Jersey, and beyond. The firm strives to provide transparency and tailored financial solutions and helps guide its clients through major life changes when the implications of decisions matter most. The team works with individuals preparing for retirement and already in retirement and has a specific specialization in working with widows, professionals, and business owners.

Laura Mattia, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Fiduciary Financial, said, "We are building the financial advisory team of the future where we view the client as our only boss and where advisors are educated in finance not sales. The recommendations we provide incorporate the science behind investment theory and household economics, and we strive to protect our clients and help them make optimal financial decisions."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "The team at Atlas Fiduciary Financial is passionate about creating personalized portfolios aligned with their clients' goals and risk tolerance, and our firms share a client-first approach to everything we do. Our central resources will free up more of their time and increase their capacity so they can focus even more on delivering excellent service and advice to their clients."

The addition of Atlas Fiduciary Financial marks Wealth Enhancement Group's 12th location in Florida and fifth location in New Jersey.

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide tailored financial plans and investment management services to serve the unique needs of over 61,000 households from our 115 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain investment advisor representatives of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group® and WEAS are separate entities from LPL.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $84.8 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of May 31, 2024. Atlas Fiduciary Financial had approximately $219 million in client assets as of January 31, 2024. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the addition of Atlas Fiduciary Financial's assets under management, Wealth Enhancement Group has $85 billion in client, advisory, trust, and brokerage assets.

