Wealth Enhancement Group Grows by Adding BTR Capital Management, Inc., an Independent RIA with Over $1 Billion in Client Assets

Wealth Enhancement Group Continues to Deepen its Presence on the West Coast, Growing Northern California to Nine Offices

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group , a national independent wealth management firm with over $55.2 billion in total client assets, today announced the acquisition of BTR Capital Management, Inc. (BTR), an independent RIA located in Oakland, California. BTR's team of nine advisors and five support staff, led by President and CEO John Stratton, oversee more than $1 billion in client assets. This partnership furthers Wealth Enhancement Group's growth in key markets, such as Northern California.

"I am pleased to welcome the team at BTR Capital Management, Inc. to Wealth Enhancement Group. Over the past 30 years, they have worked hard to build strong relationships with their clients," said Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group. "BTR places a high emphasis on the quality of communication with its clients by seeking open, honest, and transparent interactions every step of the way, which is aligned with our firm's philosophy."

Founded in 1989 by Lewis H. Katcher and Stephen P. Yeatman, BTR is a comprehensive wealth and investment management firm that serves high-net-worth individuals and families, foundations, and retirement plans.

Mr. Stratton said, "BTR Capital Management provides its clients with unbiased planning and investment management, coupled with outstanding client service. As we considered the right partner to help us continue to serve our clients in the very best manner, Wealth Enhancement Group was clearly the right firm for our clients and team. We are extremely pleased to be part of one of the fastest-growing RIAs in the country."

Wealth Enhancement Group continues to use transactions to expand its national footprint with the ultimate goal of accelerating organic growth through institutionalized client acquisition and driving efficiency through innovative uses of technology.

"BTR's trusted advisors help their clients develop plans for retirement and navigate key financial decisions," said Jim Cahn, Wealth Enhancement Group's Chief Investments & Business Development Officer. "We are thrilled to join forces with BTR and give them access to Wealth Enhancement Group's powerful resources, capabilities and robust growth programs."

Park Sutton Advisors served as the sole financial advisor to BTR Capital Management, Inc. for the transaction.

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is an independent wealth management firm offering comprehensive and customized financial planning and investment management services. Now serving more than 45,500 households, the company has over 75 offices nationwide and is expanding rapidly through organic growth and acquisitions. Founded in 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group specializes in providing retail clients with the team-based knowledge and resources they need to simplify their financial life. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com .

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain, but not all, investment advisor representatives (IARs) of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial. Wealth Enhancement Group is a registered trademark of Wealth Enhancement Group, LLC.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $51.9 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of September 30, 2022. BTR Capital Management, Inc. had over $1 billion in client assets as of August 31, 2022. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the acquisition of BTR Capital Wealth Management, Inc, Wealth Enhancement Group has more than $55.2 billion in client, advisory, trust and brokerage assets.

Media Contacts

Maggie Habashy

[email protected]

952-457-4571

Prosek Partners, on behalf of Wealth Enhancement Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Wealth Enhancement Group