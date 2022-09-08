Wealth Enhancement Group Grows by Adding Pinnacle Private Wealth, a Hybrid RIA with $663 Million in Client Assets

The addition of Pinnacle Private Wealth brings Wealth Enhancement Group's total client assets to more than $56 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with over $56 billion in total client assets, today announced that it is expanding by bringing in Pinnacle Private Wealth, a hybrid RIA based in Burlington, MA. Pinnacle Private Wealth's team of eight advisors and two support staff members oversee more than $663 million in client assets and is led by Myles Dudley and Daniel Cotton, who each have over 20 years of industry experience.

"Myles and Daniel have built and grown an impressive business, and just as importantly, they've stayed true to their client-centered beliefs," said Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group. "Their 'Invest with Purpose' mantra is an excellent fit with our culture at Wealth Enhancement Group, and we look forward to working closely together for years to come."

Founded in 2009, Pinnacle Private Wealth serves both pre-retired and retired emerging high-net-worth individuals and business owners through comprehensive financial planning, complete with risk management analysis and integration with tax and estate planning.

"Pinnacle's holistic approach aligns perfectly with our Roundtable™ model, in which each one of our advisors can tap into an expansive network of specialists to simplify our clients' financial lives," said Jim Cahn, Chief Investments and Business Development Officer at Wealth Enhancement Group.

Through both steady organic and repeated inorganic growth, Wealth Enhancement Group is expanding its footprint and combining the strength of a national network with deep local roots across the country.

"We are looking forward to leveraging the vast resources at Wealth Enhancement Group to serve our clients locally and nationally even better," said Myles Dudley, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Pinnacle Private Wealth.

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is an independent wealth management firm offering comprehensive and customized financial planning and investment management services. Now serving more than 45,500 households, the company has over 75 offices nationwide and is expanding rapidly through organic growth and acquisition. Founded in 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group specializes in providing retail clients with the team-based knowledge and resources they need to simplify their financial life. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com .

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain, but not all, investment advisor representatives (IARs) of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial. Wealth Enhancement Group is a registered trademark of Wealth Enhancement Group, LLC.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $55.7 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets, as of June 30, 2022. Pinnacle Private Wealth had over $663 million in client and advisory assets, including $64 million in brokerage assets, as of 6/22/2022. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the acquisition of Pinnacle Private Wealth, Wealth Enhancement Group has over $56 billion in client, advisory, trust and brokerage assets as of July 30, 2022.

