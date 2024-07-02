Wealth Enhancement Group Grows by Adding Starfox Financial Services, LLC, an Independent RIA with Over $254 Million in Client Assets

This partnership increases Wealth Enhancement Group's presence in the Lone Star State and brings the firm's total client assets to more than $85.3 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with over $85.3 billion in client assets, announced the acquisition of Starfox Financial Services, LLC, an independent RIA in The Woodlands, Texas. The team manages over $254 million in client assets and is led by Founding Partner & Wealth Advisor, Jose Palafox and Partner & Wealth Advisor, Bill Friebel.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "I'm pleased to welcome Jose, Bill, and their team to Wealth Enhancement Group. The team at Starfox Financial Services treats their clients like family and cares deeply for their community. The level of dedicated, personal attention and care they provide makes them a great fit for our firm, and I'm glad they chose to join us."

Founded in 2006, Starfox Financial Services's motto has always been "Faith, Family, Finance." The Starfox team provides comprehensive wealth management including financial planning, retirement planning, college planning, investment management, and retirement income planning. They also work with businesses to manage their retirement plans and increase the financial literacy of their workforce. The team serves professionals, business owners, retirees and their families to help them plan for and maintain their financial independence.

Jose Palafox, Founding Partner & Wealth Advisor of Starfox Financial Services, said, "We are thrilled to join Wealth Enhancement Group. This strategic partnership aligns with our philosophy of prioritizing client focus and continuous growth. We anticipate enhancing the resources for our clients, particularly in the areas of estate and tax planning. Our experience with the entire Wealth Enhancement Group team has been highly impressive."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "The advisors at Starfox are highly credentialed, educated, and experienced, and they take a collaborative wealth management approach to financial planning and investment management. We're excited to bring them on board, so they and their clients will have access to even more resources through our Roundtable™ team of specialists."

The addition of Starfox Financial Services marks Wealth Enhancement Group's sixth location in Texas.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $84.8 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of May 31, 2024. Starfox Financial Services, LLC had approximately $254 million in client assets as of February 13, 2024.

