Wealth Enhancement Group Joins Forces with Integra Capital Advisors, Florida-based Independent RIA with $287 Million in Client Assets

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, an independent wealth management firm, today announced the acquisition of Integra Capital Advisors ("Integra"), an independent RIA with two locations in Florida. Integra Capital Advisors' team of professionals oversee $287 million in client assets. The partnership builds on Wealth Enhancement Group's momentum from 2021 and brings its total client assets over $54.7 Billion.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "The Integra team has built an extremely robust business in Florida and beyond over the past three decades. Integra is a terrific fit with Wealth Enhancement Group's financial planning-driven platform and approach. I'm confident that, together, we will drive further elevation of the already impressive service experience offered by Integra's financial advisors to their clients."

Founded in 1992 by Tom Breiter, Integra has six additional team members, including Chief Investment Officer Brad Campbell. Over the ensuing 30 years, the firm grew in size and prestige by helping clients in Southwest Florida plan and pursue their financial goals. Originally known for its investment management services, Integra quickly evolved to offer complete financial planning, wealth management and retirement income planning services to individuals, families and business owners. The firm also specializes in working with suddenly single women and couples preparing for that eventuality. The partnership, financial terms of which were not disclosed, will close on March 31.

"After an exhaustive search for the right partner, my team and I kept coming back to Wealth Enhancement Group," said Tom Breiter. "We were immediately comfortable with their financial planning focus, wealth management approach and client-centric service culture. I'm convinced we made the right decision, and look forward to leveraging their technology, experience and resources to grow our business and continue our success for years to come."

Commenting on the partnership, Jim Cahn, Wealth Enhancement Group's Chief Investments & Business Development Officer, said, "At Wealth Enhancement Group, we are committed to offering the innovative tools, technologies and support that firms like Integra are looking for to provide their clients with an exceptional experience. We are thrilled that they chose to join forces with WEG, and we're excited about all that we can achieve together going forward."

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is a Greater Minneapolis-based independent wealth management firm offering comprehensive and customized financial planning and investment management services. Founded in 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group serves clients nationwide. Wealth Enhancement Group specializes in providing retail clients with the team-based knowledge and resources they need to simplify their financial life. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain, but not all, investment advisor representatives (IARs) of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial. Wealth Enhancement Group is a registered trademark of Wealth Enhancement Group, LLC.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $54.5 billion in client brokerage and advisory assets as of 2/28/2022. Integra Capital Advisors had nearly $287 million in client brokerage and advisory assets as of 10/27/2021. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions that closed in December 2021 and the acquisition of Integra Capital Advisors, Wealth Enhancement Group expects to have over $54.7 billion in client brokerage, advisory and trust assets as of March 31, 2022.

