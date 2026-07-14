Wealth Enhancement Announces Acquisition of WealthShield Partners and Madison Oaks Wealth Partners with Over $993 Million in Client Assets

This partnership brings the firm's total client assets to more than $158.2 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement, a national independent wealth management firm dedicated to enriching clients' lives, announced it has acquired the investment advisory business of Raleigh-area WealthShield Partners, led by Managing Partner Robert Leggett, and its affiliated wealth management practice, Madison Oaks Wealth Partners, led by Managing Partner Scott Lord and partners Kenny Bollinger, Stuart Gay, and John Maher. Madison Oaks Wealth Partners operated as a DBA of WealthShield Partners. Together, the organizations managed more than $993 million in client assets and have joined Wealth Enhancement as the Emerald Team and Madison Oaks Team.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "Robert and Scott have built practices rooted in lasting client relationships, helping people navigate life's biggest financial decisions along the way. That kind of trust takes years to earn, and it's something we work hard to protect. We're excited to welcome their teams to Wealth Enhancement so their clients can continue receiving the tailored guidance they value, with the added strength and resources of our broader firm."

Founded in 2013, WealthShield Partners built its business around helping high-net-worth individuals, retirees, professionals, business owners, and executives pursue their financial goals through personalized wealth management. The Emerald Team provides comprehensive financial planning, investment management, retirement income planning, tax-efficient strategies, estate planning, and wealth preservation. Since its founding in 2017, Madison Oaks Wealth Partners has complemented those capabilities with a client-first philosophy, long-standing relationships, and sophisticated financial planning and investment management for affluent individuals and families.

Robert Leggett said, "We created WealthShield Partners on a foundation of trust, holistic advice, and an unwavering commitment to our clients. Those values remain unchanged as we join Wealth Enhancement. Together, we are expanding the resources, experience, and opportunities available to those we serve while preserving the relationships that have always been at the heart of our success."

Scott Lord said, "From our first conversation, we were confident that Wealth Enhancement's client-first culture, long-term vision, and commitment to independence aligned with our firm's values. This partnership allows us to continue delivering personalized advice while enhancing the client experience with additional resources and capabilities. We are excited about this next chapter for our clients, team, and firm."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "This partnership not only strengthens our presence in the Carolinas, but also adds experienced advisors whose approach to comprehensive planning aligns naturally with where our firm continues to invest. These teams have already proven to be an excellent addition to Wealth Enhancement."

The acquisition closed on June 30, 2026. Williams Private Wealth Advisory and Consulting served as the advisor in the deal.

For more information about partnering with Wealth Enhancement, visit: https://www.wealthenhancement.com/partner-with-us.

About Wealth Enhancement

Wealth Enhancement is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide tailored financial plans and investment management services to serve the unique needs of our clients from over 188 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Securities offered through Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Wealth Enhancement and its registered investment advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $158.2 billion in client assets, including $5.5 billion in brokerage assets with Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, as of June 30, 2026. WealthShield Partners and Madison Oaks Wealth Partners had approximately $993 million in client assets as of June 18, 2026. Wealth Enhancement will have more than $158.2 billion in client advisory, trust, and brokerage assets, including $5.9 billion in assets with Advisory Solutions Group, LLC, a registered investment advisor.

Media Contacts

Marianne Gebhardt

Sr Marketing Communications Manager

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Prosek Partners, on behalf of Wealth Enhancement

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SOURCE Wealth Enhancement