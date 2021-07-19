Wealth Management Firm Align Wealth Advisors Takes Children's Financial Literacy to a New Level with Innovative Kids FUNance Platform

Karie Evans, Director of Business Development and creator of the program, explains, "I have two young children; this subject is near and dear to my heart. I speak with other parents all the time about the lack of proper resources when it comes to financial literacy for children. High schools may offer a few worksheets on the subject, but studies show many children's saving and spending habits are formed as early as age 7. This is something our children need their whole lives."

Children are entering adulthood without the tools necessary to excel in the financial arena. The average debt of American Millennials is $87,000, mostly student loan debt, according to Debt.org.

When it comes to credit cards, young Americans owe an average of $5,800 in credit card debt. And around 30% owe more in credit card debt than they have in emergency savings, per a Spendmenot.org survey.

"As wealth management leaders, we are coming from an endpoint of having an established, well-thought-out lifestyle plan where your money serves your core values throughout your whole life. This starts at the very beginning with educating our children to understand the benefits of a sound knowledge-base of saving, investing, credit, loans, and more," says Nicholas Yrizarry, President and CEO.

