Wealth Management Firm Royal Harbor Partners Launches in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Harbor Partners, LLC ("RHP"), a wealth management firm focused on providing comprehensive financial advice to families and business owners in the Houston market, launched today.

The Royal Harbor Partners team is led by partners Glenn Royal, CFP®, Michele Jones, and Natalie Picha, who each have considerable experience providing financial and wealth management advice for their local Houston community:

Glenn Royal , CFP®, Partner, Portfolio Manager, is a former institutional trader and private client wealth advisor who has constructed investment portfolios for clients and worked with equity and fixed-income securities since 1984. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER ™ and previously served as the Mayor of Seabrook, Texas .

, is a former institutional trader and private client wealth advisor who has constructed investment portfolios for clients and worked with equity and fixed-income securities since 1984. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER and previously served as the Mayor of . Michele Jones , Partner, Wealth Management Advisor , served in leadership roles within the financial service industry, including Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.

, served in leadership roles within the financial service industry, including Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. Natalie Picha , Partner, Wealth Management Advisor, previously worked at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and Morgan Stanley and is a current member of the Seabrook City Council.

"We founded Royal Harbor Partners because of our ongoing dedication to our clients and the Houston community. Every partner has deep roots in Houston, and our moral compass pointed us to a business model that will best allow us to do right by our community and our clients. We take pride in building long-lasting bonds with families and business owners and assisting with their complete range of financial advice needs. We aim to provide a unique investment experience for every client," said Natalie Picha.

Royal Harbor Partners opened its new Houston office, located only 20 minutes from downtown. The building has easy accessibility and is located within notable Houston sites such as the NASA Space Center, Ellington Field, and the Lone Star Flight Museum. To learn more about Royal Harbor Partners, please visit www.royalharborpartners.com.

