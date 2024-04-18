Wealth Management Market - 42% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wealth management market size is estimated to grow by USD 325.56 bn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 7.02% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 42%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wealth Management Market 2023-2027

North America is expected to play a pivotal role in propelling the global wealth management market

Geographic Landscape:

The Wealth Management Industry in North America, led by the US and Canada, continues to dominate the global market due to developed economies and high-income levels. Digitalizing business processes is a key trend, with Chatbots, Big data analytics, IoT, AI, and Natural Language Processing enhancing service delivery. Virtual calls, Partnerships, and Hybrid advisory models are transforming the business model, with FinTech advisors, Banks, Traditional wealth managers, Asset management companies, Insurance firms, Pension funds, and Sovereign wealth funds adopting Robo advisory and Asset management segments. Alternative assets, Big data solutions, and AI applications are driving innovation. The Asia Pacific market, fueled by rapid urbanization, is a significant growth area, with cyber security technology, transparent pricing tactics, and portfolio management capabilities essential. IoT devices, Cloud-based solutions, and cyber risks are challenges. FIS and Investment management firms are at the forefront of this digital transformation.

Research Analysis

In the dynamic and evolving Wealth Management Market, traditional players like banks, insurance companies, and pension funds face competition from innovative FinTech advisors. The industry's shift towards digitalizing business processes has given rise to new business models such as Robo-advisory and Hybrid advisory. Wealthy clients seek personalized strategies for achieving their financial goals, including Retirement Planning and Alternative Assets management. Investment Advisory services, Asset Management, and Portfolio Management remain crucial, with Funds and Trusts playing significant roles. Human advisory continues to add value through Financial Counselling and Wealth Management expertise. The future of the Wealth Management Industry lies in the balance between Human and Digital solutions.

Market Drivers

In the dynamic wealth management market, traditional players like banks and wealth managers, as well as newcomers such as FinTech advisors and robo-advisory segments, compete fiercely to cater to the growing population of High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs). HNIs seek specialized services, including investment advisory, asset management, and portfolio management, from experienced wealth managers and advisors. Hybrid advisory models combining human expertise and technology solutions, such as AI applications and big data solutions, are increasingly popular. The Asia Pacific market, driven by rapid urbanization and cross-border trade, presents significant opportunities. However, cyber security technology and data protection are crucial concerns, with transparent pricing tactics and investor education essential for client engagement. Financial institutions embrace digital channels, including browsers, tablets, and smartphones, for cross-channel interactions. FIS, a leading investment management firm, offers financial assets, derivatives, and investment education to HNIs, leveraging IoT devices, cloud-based solutions, and cyber risk management.

Market Overview

In the wealth management market, Financials and advisory services play a pivotal role. Finalizing the right investment strategies involves a deep understanding of various factors. Financial institutions offer a range of services, including asset management, retirement planning, and personalized investment advice. The use of technology, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, is transforming the industry. Commodities, hedge funds, and real estate are popular investment options. The digitalization of wealth management has led to the emergence of robo-advisors, providing cost-effective solutions. The sector caters to high net worth individuals and families, offering customized solutions to manage their wealth effectively. Altogether, the wealth management market is a complex ecosystem, requiring expertise and a comprehensive understanding of financial markets and trends.

