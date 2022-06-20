Wealth Management Market Recorded a 4.52% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Technological Advances is a Major Trend Fueling Market|Technavio

Jun 20, 2022, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wealth management market size is expected to grow by USD 318.95 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 8% as per the latest market report by Technavio. Technological advance is a major trend supporting the global wealth management market share growth. The vendors operating in the global wealth management market are deploying automation via tools such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. These tools continue to drive improved productivity and effectiveness, improving cost reduction and helping in exploring new revenue streams through scalable and tailored solutions. The introduction of robotics process automation (RPA) has further streamlined back-office operations. Moreover, wealth management companies are deploying AI tools to ease the KYC process in client onboarding, reduce cost, and offer a better customer experience.
For more highlights on the market trends - Request a sample report
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Wealth Management Market Analysis Report forecast 2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/wealth-management-market-industry-analysis
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Wealth Management Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What is the current trend taking place in the market space?
- Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
The competitive scenario provided in the Wealth Management Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Wealth Management Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
Some of the key Wealth Management Players:
The wealth management market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Allianz Group
- Bank of America Corp.
- BlackRock Inc.
- CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
- Fidelity Investments Inc.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Morgan Stanley Co. LLC
- State Street Corp.
- The Vanguard Group Inc.
- UBS Group AG
- To know about the vendor offerings -Click Now!
Wealth Management Market: Driver
- The rising number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) globally is a major factor driving the global wealth management market share growth.
- In the last few years, there has been a global rise in the number of HNWIs globally. An HNWI is generally someone with a net worth of at least $1 million in cash or cash equivalents. These HNWIs are offered special services such as investment in reputable private equity and hedge funds and the opportunity to be a part of pre-IPO placements and pre-ICO sales of any venture. With larger levels of investment and wealth portfolios, HNWIs require experienced and tactical services to allocate their finances.
- These HNWIs rely on wealth managers or wealth advisors, who are specialized in their respective fields, to manage their portfolios, estate planning, asset protection, and tax management. Among all regions, North America witnessed the highest growth rate of around 11% in both the HNWI population and wealth in 2019. With such a steady rise in the number of HNWIs, the demand for financial services will increase, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Wealth Management Market: Challenges
- The impact of COVID-19 will be a major challenge for the global wealth management market share growth during the forecast period.
- In 2020, the global economy faced the adverse impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which resulted in a global lockdown. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), around 40% of businesses have failed to operate due to the pandemic, and more than 25% of businesses are expected to fail within a year in the US owing to the novel pandemic. The investors witnessed a direct impact on their portfolios due to the high level of volatility and initial market drops. The vendors operating in the global wealth management market also witnessed a loss in terms of a fall in the overall net interest income.
- The global high-net-worth (HNW) wealth declined by 4% in 2020 as compared to 2019. Moreover, it is anticipated that the growth outlook for assets under management (AUM) in developed markets will grow at a slower rate from 2019 to 2024. However, as the market slowly recovers from the crisis, the demand for wealth management services will increase during the forecast period.
The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge - For more highlights on market dynamics -Grab an Exclusive Sample Report
Related Reports:
- The money transfer agencies' market share is expected to increase to USD 13.89 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.34%.
- The unsecured business loans market share is expected to increase to USD 5.85 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.19%.
|
Wealth Management Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 318.95 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.52
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 41%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Allianz Group, Bank of America Corp., BlackRock Inc., CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG, Fidelity Investments Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, State Street Corp., The Vanguard Group Inc., and UBS Group AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Specialized consumer services market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Customer landscape
- 5.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 15: Customer landscape
6 Geographic Landscape
- 6.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 16: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 17: Geographic comparison
- 6.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 18: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 19: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 20: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 21: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 22: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 23: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 25: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 27: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 28: Key leading countries
- 6.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 29: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
7 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 7.1 Market drivers – Demand led growth
- 7.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 30: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 7.3 Market trends
8 Vendor Landscape
- 8.1 Competitive scenario
- 8.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 31: Vendor landscape
- 8.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 32: Landscape disruption
- 8.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 33: Industry risks
9 Vendor Analysis
- 9.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 34: Vendors covered
- 9.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 35: Market positioning of vendors
- 9.3 Allianz Group
- Exhibit 36: Allianz Group - Overview
- Exhibit 37: Allianz Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 38: Allianz Group - Key news
- Exhibit 39: Allianz Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 40: Allianz Group - Segment focus
- 9.4 Bank of America Corp.
- Exhibit 41: Bank of America Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 42: Bank of America Corp. – Business segments
- Exhibit 43: Bank of America Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 44: Bank of America Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 45: Bank of America Corp. - Segment focus
- 9.5 BlackRock Inc.
- Exhibit 46: BlackRock Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 47: BlackRock Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 48: BlackRock Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 49: BlackRock Inc. - Key offerings
- 9.6 CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
- Exhibit 50: CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG - Overview
- Exhibit 51: CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 52: CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 53: CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG - Segment focus
- 9.7 Fidelity Investments Inc.
- Exhibit 54: Fidelity Investments Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Fidelity Investments Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 56: Fidelity Investments Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 57: Fidelity Investments Inc. - Key offerings
- 9.8 JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Exhibit 58: JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: JPMorgan Chase & Co. – Business segments
- Exhibit 60: JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 61: JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Segment focus
- 9.9 Morgan Stanley Co. LLC
- 9.10 State Street Corp.
- Exhibit 67: State Street Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: State Street Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: State Street Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 70: State Street Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: State Street Corp. - Segment focus
- 9.11 The Vanguard Group Inc.
- Exhibit 72: The Vanguard Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: The Vanguard Group Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 74: The Vanguard Group Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 75: The Vanguard Group Inc. - Key offerings
- 9.12 UBS Group AG
- Exhibit 76: UBS Group AG - Overview
- Exhibit 77: UBS Group AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: UBS Group AG - Key news
- Exhibit 79: UBS Group AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: UBS Group AG - Segment focus
10 Appendix
- 10.1 Scope of the report
- 10.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 10.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 82: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 84: Information sources
- 10.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article