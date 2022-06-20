Wealth Management Market Recorded a 4.52% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Technological Advances is a Major Trend Fueling Market|Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Wealth Management Market Analysis Report forecast 2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/wealth-management-market-industry-analysis

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Wealth Management Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Some of the key Wealth Management Players:

The wealth management market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Allianz Group

Bank of America Corp.

BlackRock Inc.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

Fidelity Investments Inc.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Morgan Stanley Co. LLC

State Street Corp.

The Vanguard Group Inc.

UBS Group AG

Wealth Management Market: Driver

The rising number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) globally is a major factor driving the global wealth management market share growth.

is a major factor driving the global wealth management market share growth. In the last few years, there has been a global rise in the number of HNWIs globally. An HNWI is generally someone with a net worth of at least $1 million in cash or cash equivalents. These HNWIs are offered special services such as investment in reputable private equity and hedge funds and the opportunity to be a part of pre-IPO placements and pre-ICO sales of any venture. With larger levels of investment and wealth portfolios, HNWIs require experienced and tactical services to allocate their finances.

in cash or cash equivalents. These HNWIs are offered special services such as investment in reputable private equity and hedge funds and the opportunity to be a part of pre-IPO placements and pre-ICO sales of any venture. With larger levels of investment and wealth portfolios, HNWIs require experienced and tactical services to allocate their finances. These HNWIs rely on wealth managers or wealth advisors, who are specialized in their respective fields, to manage their portfolios, estate planning, asset protection, and tax management. Among all regions, North America witnessed the highest growth rate of around 11% in both the HNWI population and wealth in 2019. With such a steady rise in the number of HNWIs, the demand for financial services will increase, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Wealth Management Market: Challenges

The impact of COVID-19 will be a major challenge for the global wealth management market share growth during the forecast period.

will be a major challenge for the global wealth management market share growth during the forecast period. In 2020, the global economy faced the adverse impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which resulted in a global lockdown. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), around 40% of businesses have failed to operate due to the pandemic, and more than 25% of businesses are expected to fail within a year in the US owing to the novel pandemic. The investors witnessed a direct impact on their portfolios due to the high level of volatility and initial market drops. The vendors operating in the global wealth management market also witnessed a loss in terms of a fall in the overall net interest income.

The global high-net-worth (HNW) wealth declined by 4% in 2020 as compared to 2019. Moreover, it is anticipated that the growth outlook for assets under management (AUM) in developed markets will grow at a slower rate from 2019 to 2024. However, as the market slowly recovers from the crisis, the demand for wealth management services will increase during the forecast period.

Wealth Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 318.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.52 Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allianz Group, Bank of America Corp., BlackRock Inc., CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG, Fidelity Investments Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, State Street Corp., The Vanguard Group Inc., and UBS Group AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Specialized consumer services market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Customer landscape

5.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 15: Customer landscape

6 Geographic Landscape

6.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 16: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 17: Geographic comparison

6.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 18: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 19: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 21: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 22: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 23: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 24: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 25: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 27: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 28: Key leading countries

6.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 29: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

7 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

7.1 Market drivers – Demand led growth

7.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 30: Impact of drivers and challenges

7.3 Market trends

8 Vendor Landscape

8.1 Competitive scenario

8.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 31: Vendor landscape

8.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 32: Landscape disruption

8.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 33: Industry risks

9 Vendor Analysis

9.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 34: Vendors covered

9.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 35: Market positioning of vendors

9.3 Allianz Group

Exhibit 36: Allianz Group - Overview



Exhibit 37: Allianz Group - Business segments



Exhibit 38: Allianz Group - Key news



Exhibit 39: Allianz Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 40: Allianz Group - Segment focus

9.4 Bank of America Corp.

Exhibit 41: Bank of America Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 42: Bank of America Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 43: Bank of America Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 44: Bank of America Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 45: Bank of America Corp. - Segment focus

9.5 BlackRock Inc.

Exhibit 46: BlackRock Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 47: BlackRock Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 48: BlackRock Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 49: BlackRock Inc. - Key offerings

9.6 CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

Exhibit 50: CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG - Overview



Exhibit 51: CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG - Business segments



Exhibit 52: CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG - Segment focus

9.7 Fidelity Investments Inc.

Exhibit 54: Fidelity Investments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Fidelity Investments Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 56: Fidelity Investments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 57: Fidelity Investments Inc. - Key offerings

9.8 JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Exhibit 58: JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Overview



Exhibit 59: JPMorgan Chase & Co. – Business segments



Exhibit 60: JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Segment focus

9.9 Morgan Stanley Co. LLC

9.10 State Street Corp.

Exhibit 67: State Street Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 68: State Street Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: State Street Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 70: State Street Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: State Street Corp. - Segment focus

9.11 The Vanguard Group Inc.

Exhibit 72: The Vanguard Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: The Vanguard Group Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 74: The Vanguard Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 75: The Vanguard Group Inc. - Key offerings

9.12 UBS Group AG

Exhibit 76: UBS Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 77: UBS Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 78: UBS Group AG - Key news



Exhibit 79: UBS Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: UBS Group AG - Segment focus

10 Appendix

10.1 Scope of the report

10.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$

10.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 82: Research Methodology



Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 84: Information sources

10.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations

