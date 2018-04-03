Wealth Management Recruiting Executive Michael Brody Launches Fiduciary Search Group

Over the past two decades, Brody has enjoyed a highly successful career in wealth management and the recruiting space. He was an early innovator who recognized the opportunity for a more effective and dynamic recruiting model specifically for wealth advisors. In 2017, he brought this vision to KDS Strategic Search Group, which collaborated with him to officially launch Fiduciary Search Group in March 2018. For this new firm, Brody serves as the group's Co-founder and Managing Partner, with Fiduciary Search Group positioned as a KDS company.

"While considering potential partnerships for Fiduciary Search Group's recruiting model, KDS Strategic Search's proven track record of success separated them from all other options. FSG will benefit immensely from direct access to their vast resources, as well as the collective wisdom and experience of the KDS senior leadership team", said Brody.

The cornerstone of Fiduciary Search Group's distinct value proposition is its Fiduciary Relationship Model, which is the foundational structure and philosophy used to represent and serve elite wealth management practices, as well as owners of RIAs and boutique broker dealers. In this model, clients are wealth managers or boutique firms, and are able to take advantage of the limitless options available today in the financial services industry.

Fiduciary Search Group's extensive client engagement helps narrow the selection process down to several unique opportunities customized to individual client needs and exacting specifications. "Our 4D Process of 'discovery, due diligence, discussion and discernment' brings the most appropriate options with the maximum benefits for our clients into focus. Our responsibility is to ensure clients have the freedom to select the best opportunity for them, with the comfort of knowing all the cards were on the table," said Brody.

"Our own search for an experienced recruiting executive in the wealth management space led us to Brody, and we were wholly impressed with his vision," said David Klein, KDS Strategic Search Co-founder and CEO. "His wealth management experience and forward-thinking approach to recruiting are strong additions to our platform and client services, and we are excited to welcome him to our leadership team."

Fiduciary Search Group is based in Westwood, NJ and serves a client base across the U.S. and internationally.

For more information on Fiduciary Search Group, visit www.FSGNext.com. For more information on KDS Strategic Search, visit www.kdssearch.com.

