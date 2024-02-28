Wealth manager NDVR launches first of its kind household wealth optimization solution, enabling advisors to create hyper-personalized portfolios in minutes

The future of Unified Household Management is now available to RIAs

Automate the labor-intensive task of portfolio construction and management

Enables goal based portfolio optimization through NDVR's Plan Optimized Portfolios™

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NDVR, a tech-forward wealth management firm serving advisors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals, announced today that it has launched a new version of the NDVR Portfolio Lab™ that dramatically improves advisor efficiency and client expected outcomes.

The updated Portfolio Lab is a significant step forward in the asset management industry, enabling the creation of a hyper-personalized investment strategy and asset allocation for each client, while optimizing for their unique (and ever-evolving) circumstances, goals, and requirements with outcome forecasting - all at a scale not previously possible. Most importantly, though, this work can all be done in a matter of minutes rather than the hours or even days it has historically taken advisors.

"We assembled a team of Ph.D.s, financial service veterans, and tech innovators to make the advanced portfolio construction capabilities of a sophisticated family office available to every advisor serving any size of client," said NDVR CEO and Founder Michael Simon. "Our goal is to empower advisors to improve expected outcomes for their clients and build longer-lasting relationships by putting individuals and family offices in the best possible position to achieve their financial goals."

The new household wealth optimization features the ability to:

Create hyper-personalized portfolios using multiple asset classes and brokerage accounts, including taxable, Traditional IRA, Roth IRA, trusts, etc.

Optimize and automate distributions from tax-advantaged accounts

Provide actionable insights from "what-if" analyses

Deploy portfolios for automated management with the click of a button

Household wealth optimization builds upon NDVR's existing robust portfolio construction, management, and reporting which reduce the administrative complexity of managing households while also enabling financial advisors, RIAs, and family offices to seamlessly integrate the solution across all accounts, regardless of where they are held.

"We're proud to have built a portfolio optimization platform that gives advisors access to intelligent solutions not previously available to retail investors," said NDVR Chief Research Officer Stephanie Lo, Ph.D. "These institutional-grade strategies, backed by rigorous analysis and research, are the foundation of helping us build better portfolios for our clients."

NDVR's suite of core investment strategies, powered by the purchase of individual securities rather than ETFs or mutual funds, delivers intelligent, tax-efficient investment solutions not historically available to retail investors - all in one click.

NDVR strategies offer:

Custom indexing with active factors and tax-efficiency

Higher targeted portfolio returns with liquid alternatives

Dynamic planned withdrawal protection

Enhanced, tax-advantaged fixed income solutions

"The NDVR Portfolio Lab enables an advisor to recommend a unified household portfolio across multiple accounts and account types, including held-away assets, which is optimized to every client's unique goals and objectives - not just clients who are very high net worth," said Michael Hackman, president and managing principal at Hackman Financial Group . "Implementing a household portfolio allocation that uses sophisticated and personalized investment strategies is just a click of a button, rather than hours of investment implementation and monitoring."

Advisor and RIA clients can now have access to portfolios that offer opportunities for enhanced growth and security to traditional strategies while taking advantage of advanced fee and tax optimization to keep more of their money in their pockets. The NDVR Portfolio Lab provides better insights into their financial possibilities and gives them confidence in their financial future.

To learn more about NDVR and the Portfolio Lab, head to http://www.ndvr.com . RIAs interested in leveraging NDVR's technology for clients can inquire at [email protected] .

About NDVR

NDVR (pronounced "endeavor") is a tech-forward wealth management firm that seeks to give every client confidence in their financial future through access to a trusted fiduciary advisor, next-generation technology that makes financial planning easy and insightful, and hyper-personalized portfolios built to maximize the security and growth of your financial plan.

Founded by serial technology entrepreneur Michael Simon, who previously led two companies to IPO, NDVR was purpose built to deliver more value to our clients by building portfolios utilizing intelligent investment strategies combined with lower fees and tax efficiency, at roughly half the industry standard price.

Headquartered in Boston, Mass., NDVR's team of research Ph.D.s, financial services veterans, and tech entrepreneurs is building the next generation of wealth management called Wealth Optimization. For more, visit https://ndvr.com.

Disclaimer

Advisory services, including planning and portfolio management, are provided for a fee by NDVR, Inc., a registered investment adviser. NDVR's advisory services are designed to help clients develop and pursue their unique wealth optimization plans. For more information about NDVR's advisory services, see our Form ADV Parts 2A & 2B , Form CRS and other Terms of Use .

Investing involves risks. The value of your investment will fluctuate over time. It could increase or you could lose some or all of your investment. Before investing, consider your financial circumstances, investment objectives, NDVR's fees, and other expenses.

NDVR does not provide legal or tax advice, and the information provided should not be considered legal or tax advice. Consult an attorney, tax professional, or other advisor regarding your specific legal or tax situation.

