Wealth Manager Sequoia Financial Group to Employ ForwardLane's AI Insight Automation Platform

AKRON, Ohio, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia Financial Group, a registered investment advisor with more than $7 billion* in managed assets, following Sequoia's merger with WEALTHSTONE ADVISORS, today announced it is employing technology from ForwardLane , an award-winning provider of personalized client insights for wealth and asset managers, to deliver more personalized, proactive advice to clients.

Sequoia will begin using ForwardLane's AI Insight Automation platform, a virtual analyst that reviews data from customer relationship management (CRM) software, custodians, and other sources, helping advisors prioritize opportunities to engage with and add value to client relationships.

"Our vision of the client experience of the future combines our advisor expertise, relationships and technology," said Trevor Chuna, Sequoia Financial's chief technology officer. "Adopting ForwardLane's technology will allow us to better identify client needs and spend more time building and maintaining those relationships."

"Sequoia Financial Group is committed to providing its advisors with the latest resources to enhance client engagement. Advisors need the right data, content and context to deliver the highest level of service, and we are excited to provide ForwardLane's expertise to the Sequoia team," said Nathan Stevenson, CEO and co-founder of ForwardLane.

About Sequoia Financial Group

Sequoia Financial Group, LLC, founded in 1991, takes a client-centered approach to providing comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services, including asset management, estate and retirement planning, fiduciary consulting and family wealth. Sequoia is committed to exceptional client service by building and maintaining strong relationships that emphasize long-term planning to help clients reach their financial and life goals. Recently named one of America's Top RIAs by Barron's, Sequoia has more than 90 employees in Ohio, Florida and Michigan. Learn more here: https://www.sequoia-financial.com/ and on the Barron's award here: https://www.sequoia-financial.com/awards.

About ForwardLane

ForwardLane's mission is to be the essential platform used by financial professionals for personalized client conversations. Used by leading RIAs, broker dealers and large wealth and asset management firms, the patent-pending AI Insight Automation platform processes vast quantities of enterprise data, distilling personalized insights and next best actions directly into the advisor's workflow to drive growth, enhance the client experience, and save time.

Investment advisory services offered through Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Registration as an investment advisor does not imply a certain level of skill or training. *Firm facts reflect the combined firm, Sequoia Financial Group and WEALTHSTONE Advisors, after July 1, 2021.

