Wealth Managers Sequoia Financial Group and WEALTHSTONE ADVISORS to Merge, Jointly Overseeing More Than $7 Billion in Assets

AKRON, Ohio and COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia Financial Group, LLC (Sequoia) and WEALTHSTONE ADVISORS (WEALTHSTONE) today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to merge their businesses.

The combined firm will be based in Akron, Ohio, and operate under the Sequoia brand. Together, they will offer financial planning, wealth management, asset management and business consulting services to clients and their families. The merger is expected to close in the second quarter and financial terms were not disclosed.

WEALTHSTONE principals Jim Wyland, Norm Cook, Brian Stertzer, and Jack Zhang will become shareholders of Sequoia. Upon completion of the merger, Sequoia Financial Group will employ approximately 110 people and have more than $7 billion in assets. As a result of this merger, both firms will benefit with expanded resources, a larger investment team, and more expertise across asset classes.

"We have long admired WEALTHSTONE as a client-focused firm with a similar culture and passion for providing excellent and comprehensive financial advisory, wealth management and consulting services," said Thomas Haught, Sequoia's president and CEO. "We're delighted to join forces, adding talent, resources and investment expertise to our combined client base."

Akron, Ohio-based Sequoia was formed in 1991 and had approximately $5.75 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. Columbus, Ohio-based WEALTHSTONE, founded in 1977 by Jim Wyland, managed approximately $1.4 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021.

"The merger is marvelously synergistic for all parties, especially for our clients and employees who will benefit immediately from the enhanced scale and increased durability of the combined firm," said Wyland, WEALTHSTONE's founder and chairman. "Our goal has always been to walk through life with our clients and deliver excellence related to the WEALTHSTONE client experience. With our merger with Sequoia, I am personally very thankful and gratified we will assure our ability to continue to be able to deliver excellent service for generations to come."

"During the course of our conversations with Sequoia, we got to know Tom and members of the team better as a company and as individuals," said Norm Cook, WEALTHSTONE's CEO. "Each interaction has reinforced that we share a common vision and values. It became clear they were the right partner and that now was the right time. That's why we decided to join Sequoia."

About WEALTHSTONE ADVISORS

WEALTHSTONE ADVISORS has been in the wealth management business since it was founded more than 40 years ago. Based in Columbus, Ohio, WEALTHSTONE serves clients nationwide, working with individuals, family offices, and business owners providing an integrated approach to managing the various aspects of their financial affairs over the many cycles of wealth ownership. Through Wealthstone Family Office, the firm has focused on high net worth families and generational consulting. For more information, visit https://www.wealthstoneadvisors.com/ .

About Sequoia Financial Group

Sequoia Financial Group, LLC, founded in 1991, takes a client-centered approach to providing comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services, including asset management, estate and retirement planning, fiduciary consulting and family wealth. Sequoia builds and maintains strong relationships that emphasize long-term planning to help clients reach their financial and life goals. Sequoia was named one of America's Top RIAs by Barron's in 2020 and received the Schwab Advisor Services 2019 Best-In-Business IMPACT Award. For more information, please visit https://www.sequoia-financial.com/ .

