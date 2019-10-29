Wealth Mentor to Thousands Distills Message in New Book

Absent of new-age philosophy and rote advice about building wealth, Lok's book focuses on the practical steps individuals can take to create personal fortunes. Dan's method revolves around his "Wealth Triangle Dynamics." This triangle is comprised of High-Income Skills, Building a Scalable Business and High-Return Investments. Citing real-world examples that illustrate each side of the Wealth Triangle, Lok gives readers a proven blueprint to generate financial independence and confidence for a lifetime.

Dan Lok believes it is his responsibility to bring a dose of reality to his readers. "My job is to get you out of your seat and do something," he said.

Unlock It: The Master Key to Wealth, Success, and Significance is available on Amazon.com today.

About Dan Lok

Lok is an internationally recognized speaker and author. He has spoken at multiple TEDx conferences and has over 1.97 million subscribers on YouTube, alone. His High-Ticket Closer® Certification Program is an intensive, seven-week mentorship program for entrepreneurs hoping to sharpen their sales skills. This program has reached over 6,000 students in more than 130 countries.

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

