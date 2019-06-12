Wealth Partners Alliance Adds $936MM Founding Partner Team From Wells Fargo

DALLAS, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Partners Alliance added a four-advisor founding team to the Dallas-based office, led by 20-year Wells veteran David McBee.

Launched in February by former UBS advisors Rick Lima and John Saalfield, the new partner group, which includes former Wells advisors Michael Mikeska, Michael Peschel, and Brittany Smith, brings the total number of advisors at Wealth Partners Alliance to seven.

"We were really looking for something that we owned, where we control the culture and make the decisions," said McBee, whose team was managing $586 million of individual customer assets and $350 million of retirement plan assets at Wells.

Between the two teams, the office had managed over $800 million in private client assets under management and $350 million in corporate retirement plan assets under advisement at their previous firms.

Peschel, Founding Partner at Wealth Partners Alliance, sees continued growth. "We will continue to attract advisors here in Texas and beyond. The opportunity to take ownership of their business while tapping into the resources of a broader partnership is transformative. This is only the beginning."

Wealth Partners Alliance was formed specifically with advisors in mind to leverage technology, resources, and strategic partnerships to deliver quality client experience and financial outcomes.

The founders want to create a better culture for advisors and clients to do business, which, they feel has eroded over time since the financial crisis. "We believe this can be achieved through alliances of shared resources and innovative networks that will ultimately best benefit the client," added Founding Partner, John Saalfield.

"We want this to be a place of destination for clients and their advisors," Partner Brittany Smith concluded. "Bringing together what is most important to our families we work with is all that matters. It becomes personal."

For more information on Wealth Partners Alliance, visit www.wealthpartnersalliance.com

Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Concurrent Advisors and Wealth Partners Alliance are not broker/dealers and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services.

SOURCE Wealth Partners Alliance

