Wealth Partners Alliance to Host Concurrent Advisors Partners Conference in Dallas

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas based Wealth Partners Alliance, is set to host the 2019 Concurrent Advisors Partners Conference September 10-11th at The Stoneleigh Hotel.

"We are excited to be the host city for this year's conference. We are very proud of our relationship with Concurrent and their success," said Founding Partner John Saalfield.

Wealth Partners Alliance was founded earlier this year through a partnership of ex-UBS Advisors Rick Lima and John Saalfield, along with former Wells Fargo Advisors David McBee, Michael Mikeska, Brittany Smith, and Michael Peschel.

Between the two teams, the office had managed over $800 million in private client assets under management and $350 million in corporate retirement plan assets under advisement at their previous firms.

"Through our partnership with Concurrent, we have been able to tap into a network of independent specialists and resources that we couldn't at our former firms. This is a game changer for our practices, clients and onboarding advisors," added David McBee.

"In addition to showing off our Texas hospitality and enjoying some bar-b-que," Rick Lima said, "We are looking forward to sharing best practices, ideas and innovation with some of the best advisors in the country."

Concurrent Advisors, an advisor-owned partnership of independent practices aligned with Raymond James, oversees $4.6 billion under management and $8.3 billion under advisement with 74 advisors across 28 offices nationwide as of April 2019. Based in San Diego, CA, Concurrent provides a hybrid affiliation option for breakaway advisors seeking a streamlined path to independence and enhanced resources.

"In working with the Wealth Partners Alliance team, it became apparent quickly that they shared our vision and had the entrepreneurial drive to succeed in the independent space," stated Mike Hlavek, Concurrent's COO & Founding Partner.

For more information on Wealth Partners Alliance, visit www.wealthpartnersalliance.com

Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Concurrent Advisors and Wealth Partners Alliance are not broker/dealers and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services.

