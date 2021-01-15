Wealth Planner Marilyn Suey CFP ® Will Interview Kevin Harrington, Inventor of the Infomercial

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marilyn Suey, Principal and CEO at The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors, will interview Kevin Harrington – an Original Shark on ABC TV's "Shark Tank" and the inventor of the Infomercial - on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. They will discuss 7 key tips for entrepreneurs on success, impact and other topics.

"This is a rare opportunity to connect with wisdom from Kevin Harrington. He will share his successes and how he built his multi-million dollar business from the ground up. Plus, he will share how he thinks about wealth and the best ways to preserve your hard-earned assets," said Ms. Suey, author of "36 Quick Tips for Savvy Women: Taking Control of Your Work, Your Wealth, Your Worth."

To register for the free event, go to: https://buff.ly/2MY82fb

"Kevin understands the unique pressures entrepreneurs and innovative business leaders face, as well as the restless spirit within that keeps entrepreneurs striving to be, do, and have more," she said.

For information about The Diamond Group, go to http://www.diamondgroupwealthadvisors.com/

About The Diamond Group

The Diamond Group is an independent wealth management firm that empowers its clients to design and define their ideal lifestyles starting today, for tomorrow and for life. We follow a disciplined planning system, "Your Prosperity Blueprint Process", that enables our clients to design their customized plan which will guide them as they travel on the road toward financial independence.

Our clients understand that their wealth is more than their money. Working with us, using our Prosperity Blueprint Process, we collaborate and support our clients to take care of their families, and the people and causes they care about deeply.

Your Prosperity Blueprint includes, your overall plan, a wealth accumulation strategy and tactics; wealth protection strategy and tactics and a wealth preservation strategy and tactics that serve you and your family. We collaborate with you every step of your journey to keep you on the road toward financial independence.

The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors is a private wealth management firm providing independent boutique service with a clearly defined dynamic planning process that seeks to grow and protect wealth. Based in San Francisco, serving clients nationwide, we are dedicated to helping select individuals, business owners, and non-profits manage and distribute their wealth.

About Marilyn Suey

Marilyn Suey is a registered representative with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC., The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors, and Kevin Harrington are separate entities from LPL Financial. CA Insurance License #0E01981

Third-party posts found on this profile do not reflect the views of LPL Financial and have not been reviewed by LPL Financial as to accuracy or completeness.

For information, go to http://www.diamondgroupwealthadvisors.com/

About Kevin Harrington

For more than 30 years, Kevin Harrington has empowered entrepreneurs and innovative business leaders to turn dreams into mind-boggling reality.

He is an original "shark" on the hit TV show 'Shark Tank,' the creator of the infomercial, pioneer of the As Seen on TV brand, and co-founding board member of the Entrepreneur's Organization

His legendary work behind-the-scenes of business ventures has produced well over $5 billion in global sales, the launch of more than 500 products, and the making dozens of millionaires.

Twenty of his companies have each topped $100 million in revenue.

For more information, go to https://kevinharrington.tv/

Contact

Marilyn Suey

925-219-0080

