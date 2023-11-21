Wealth Solutions Report Announces 2024 Awards And Recognition Calendar

Successful Wealth Management Accolade Initiatives Established As Ongoing Tradition

Honoring Industry Excellence A Top Priority For Rapidly Growing Media Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) – the fast-growing B2B digital media platform featuring wealth management-focused commentary, insights and analysis – today announced its awards and recognition schedule for 2024, encompassing the WSR Wealth Exemplar Awards, the WSR Pathfinder Awards and multiple recognition lists for top individual and firm leaders in the wealth management industry.

Larry Roth, Founder and CEO of Wealth Solutions Report, said, "Our awards and recognition lists have encouraged the wealth management industry, spotlighted excellence and, in the case of the Pathfinder Awards, provided a voice for professionals of underrepresented backgrounds. We are proud of what these initiatives have achieved in the two short years since inception and, as we continue our steep growth trajectory, we believe it is time to solidify industry expectations by providing an awards and recognition calendar for 2024."

WSR Wealth Exemplar Awards

The invitation-only Wealth Exemplar Awards celebrate excellence in the wealth management industry, honoring outstanding firms across multiple categories, trendsetting and industry-shaping M&A transactions, and a bold, visionary Person of the Year who has implemented change in the wealth management industry.

WSR announced the inaugural Wealth Exemplar Awards in December 2022, drawing well-deserved attention to extraordinary firms and exemplary achievements. The second Wealth Exemplar Awards will move from December to January, in response to reader and industry feedback, and be announced in January 2024. WSR has commenced outreach to potential invitees that it considers strong contenders for these awards.

WSR Pathfinder Awards

Launched in February 2022, before WSR crossed its first anniversary, the invitation-only Pathfinder Awards series names distinguished professionals and executives from underrepresented communities, as well as organizations that support their advancement, and provides a platform for their voices to address the wealth management industry.

Throughout 2022 and 2023, Pathfinder Awards have been announced during and in celebration of Black History Month, Women's History Month, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and National Hispanic Heritage Month. In 2024, WSR will follow the same calendar.

Top Industry Recognition

In addition to the above awards, WSR frequently honors outstanding firms and professionals of various roles and functions in wealth management. In 2024, WSR will increase its invitation-only recognition of industry achievement and leadership.

In the first quarter of the year, WSR will honor the FAR 5: Top Financial Advisor Recruiters, the DS 3: Top Wealth Management Distribution Strategists, and the IS 5: Top Investment Solutions Leaders. In the second quarter, it will name the NEXT 3: Top Next Gen Financial Advisors, the CFO 5: Top Wealth Management CFOs, the IMAGE 10: Top Wealth Management Marketing & Communications Agencies, and the CMO 10: Top Wealth Management CMOs.

In the third quarter, WSR will recognize the PRO 10: Top Wealth Management Professional Services Firms and the M&A 5: Top M&A Investment Bankers. In the final quarter of 2024, it will name the CAP 5: Top Private Equity and Capital Growth Partners and the COO 5: Top Wealth Management COOs.

Roth said, "Optimism is in our DNA, so we consistently call out industry excellence. After launching WSR in April 2021, we moved quickly toward honoring the best our industry has to offer, beginning just 10 months after our launch in February 2022 with the first WSR Pathfinder Awards. Through these awards and recognition lists, we established industry traditions that we will bring to a new level in 2024."

About Wealth Solutions Report

Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) is a digital platform for insights, analysis and expert commentary provided by wealth management industry leaders, for wealth management industry participants. Its team of editors, research analysts and expert columnists deliver content that inspires, engages and entertains industry audiences by spotlighting actionable growth strategies while demystifying complex issues. WSR delivers each week's content through its flagship website, e-blasts to registered readers and via social media, with an emphasis on LinkedIn. For more information, please visit https://wealthsolutionsreport.com/

