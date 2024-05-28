Wealth Solutions Report Announces AAPI Heritage Month Pathfinder Awards For 2024

Media Platform Highlights Top AAPI Industry Leaders In Industry Award Program Focused on Advancing Diversity, Equity And Inclusivity Across Wealth Management Space

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) – the fast-growing B2B digital media platform featuring wealth management-focused commentary, insights and analysis – today announced the winners of the WSR Pathfinder Awards – Top AAPI Industry Leaders of 2024, in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. This month's awards are the third installment of Pathfinder Awards for the year and the third annual installment that celebrates AAPI Heritage Month.

The invitation-only Pathfinder Awards recognize outstanding advisors, executives and professionals from underrepresented backgrounds and communities in wealth management and organizations that support their advancement. As with all Pathfinder Awards, WSR provides a platform for voices from underrepresented communities to address the wealth management industry on issues of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

Larry Roth, Founder & CEO of Wealth Solutions Report, said, "This year is shaping up to be the best year yet for the Pathfinder Awards, which we launched in 2022. The Top AAPI Industry Leaders of 2024 comprise a group of outstanding, accomplished and driven executives and professionals who serve as excellent role models for those beginning or considering a career in wealth management, as well as a highly impactful organization. Today's honorees are truly inspirational."

Winning individuals are selected based on their reputation in and dedication to the wealth management industry, a track record of success and achievement, extensive influence, and the ability to serve as a role model for others in the industry or considering joining the industry. Winning organizations are selected for advancing DEI in wealth management for advisors, professionals and clients.

WSR named the winners as follows, in alphabetical order:

Organization of the Year – The Association of Asian American Investment Managers , a nonprofit dedicated to increasing diversity and inclusion in investment management





, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing diversity and inclusion in investment management CEO of the Year – Sindhu Joseph , Founder and CEO, CogniCor Technologies, a pioneer in wealth management artificial intelligence





, Founder and CEO, CogniCor Technologies, a pioneer in wealth management artificial intelligence Planning Executive of the Year – Bini Lee , Head of Planning & Advice, Facet, who strives to bring life-changing results to clients through financial planning





, Head of Planning & Advice, Facet, who strives to bring life-changing results to clients through financial planning Research Executive of the Year – Johann Lee , Director of Research/Principal, AlphaCore Wealth Advisory, who rose quickly through the ranks to lead the firm's research team and investments committee





, Director of Research/Principal, AlphaCore Wealth Advisory, who rose quickly through the ranks to lead the firm's research team and investments committee Strategy Executive of the Year – George Oka , Head of Strategic Initiatives, Park Avenue Securities, who has completed nearly 150 capital and financing transactions in his career





, Head of Strategic Initiatives, Park Avenue Securities, who has completed nearly 150 capital and financing transactions in his career Custodian Executive of the Year – Hardik Patel , Head of Technology, TradePMR, with over 15 years' experience in technology at household name financial institutions





, Head of Technology, TradePMR, with over 15 years' experience in technology at household name financial institutions Asset Management Executive of the Year – Viraj B. Patel , Managing Director and Head of Asset Allocation, Fiduciary Trust International, who leads strategy for over $100 billion in assets





, Managing Director and Head of Asset Allocation, Fiduciary Trust International, who leads strategy for over in assets Operations Executive of the Year – Angie Seenauth , Senior Vice President, Operations, CION Investments, who has led the firm's broker-dealer operations for alternative funds distribution over 12 years





, Senior Vice President, Operations, CION Investments, who has led the firm's broker-dealer operations for alternative funds distribution over 12 years Financial Advisor of the Year – Pratik Shah , Financial Advisor, The Great Lakes Agency, part of Prudential Advisors, who has won multiple awards in over three decades serving a diverse clientele





, Financial Advisor, The Great Lakes Agency, part of Prudential Advisors, who has won multiple awards in over three decades serving a diverse clientele President of the Year – Kartik Srinivasan , President of Advyzon Institutional, a recognized wealthtech veteran tapped to lead Advyzon's new business unit





, President of Advyzon Institutional, a recognized wealthtech veteran tapped to lead Advyzon's new business unit General Counsel of the Year – Jennifer C. Wang , Associate General Counsel, Avantax, who brings extensive private practice and FINRA enforcement experience to her legal leadership





, Associate General Counsel, Avantax, who brings extensive private practice and FINRA enforcement experience to her legal leadership Entrepreneur of the Year – Helen Yang , Founder and CEO, Andes Wealth Technologies, a 24-year fintech veteran and entrepreneur striving to bring personalization to financial advisor tools

Julius Buchanan, WSR's Editor in Chief, said, "Our team took great care in selecting these winners from a broad group of highly capable, innovative and recognized professionals. We are excited to introduce this newest group of honorees while recognizing the continuously growing impact that the Pathfinder Awards, now in their third year, have had on our industry. By providing an opportunity for underrepresented voices to address improvements and advancements in our industry, we aspire to make lasting change for future generations."

WSR is a subsidiary asset of Finetric Media, a portfolio company of RLR Strategic Partners, that launches and scales digital media platforms that target specific professional verticals with informative B2B content. It named the Pathfinder Awards – Top Black Industry Leaders of 2024 in February and the Pathfinder Awards – Top Women Industry Leaders of 2024 in March, in celebration of Black History Month and Women's History Month, respectively. The media outlet will announce the year's final group of Pathfinder Award winners in October in recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

