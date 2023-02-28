Wealth Solutions Report Announces First Pathfinder Awards Of The Year Honoring Top Black Industry Leaders Of 2023

Awards Bring Dual Focus To Industry Excellence And Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Issues

First Pathfinder Award To An Organization Recognizes Groundbreaking DEI Training Program

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) – the fast-growing B2B digital media platform featuring wealth management-focused commentary, insights and analysis – today announced the Top Black Industry Leaders of 2023, its first group of invitation-only Pathfinder Awards for the year, recognizing trailblazing Black executives, professionals and organizations in wealth management in honor of Black History Month.

WSR Pathfinder Awards honor leaders and rising stars from underrepresented backgrounds and communities who have demonstrated excellence in and a commitment to the industry, gained wide recognition and influence across wealth management, established a strong reputation, and can serve as role models for other professionals or persons considering a career the industry, as well as organizations that have led the way in progress for underrepresented communities.

On this occasion, as with all Pathfinder Awards, WSR provides a platform for industry voices from underrepresented groups to speak on issues of diversity, equity and inclusion so that all industry participants, on an individual and organizational basis, can reflect on past progress and challenges ahead and learn how to participate in improvement.

"I am excited to announce the Top Black Industry Leaders of 2023 as we continue the WSR Pathfinder Awards into this new year," said Larry Roth, Founder & CEO of Wealth Solutions Report. "I personally led the editorial staff in the review and selection process and can say with all confidence that we have awarded extremely worthy individuals and – for the first time – an outstanding organization in this month's Pathfinder Awards."

WSR named winners in multiple categories as follows:

Lifetime Pathfinder Award – LeCount Davis , Founder, Association of African American Financial Advisors, the first African American to receive the Certified Financial Planner designation

, Founder, Association of African American Financial Advisors, the first African American to receive the Certified Financial Planner designation Black CEO of the Year – Kim Crawford Goodman , Chief Executive Officer of Smarsh, who recently took the reins with a focus on scaling the firm, leveraging over 25 years of experience

, Chief Executive Officer of Smarsh, who recently took the reins with a focus on scaling the firm, leveraging over 25 years of experience Black Portfolio Manager of the Year – Justin Willis , Senior Vice President, Trust Portfolio Manager & Private Wealth Advisor, Pinnacle Financial Partners, who, with a decade of experience, has achieved four industry certifications and manages tailored client portfolios

, Senior Vice President, Trust Portfolio Manager & Private Wealth Advisor, Pinnacle Financial Partners, who, with a decade of experience, has achieved four industry certifications and manages tailored client portfolios Black Client Advocate of the Year – Arvette Reid , Client Services Director, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, who leverages her experiences in senior care to provide healthcare-driven financial planning for clients

, Client Services Director, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, who leverages her experiences in senior care to provide healthcare-driven financial planning for clients Black Marketing Executive of the Year – Shantese Smithers-Alexander , Marketing Manager, Wealthcare, who manages her firm's marketing and supports advisors' marketing, and was instrumental in the launch of the firm's GDX360 platform

, Marketing Manager, Wealthcare, who manages her firm's marketing and supports advisors' marketing, and was instrumental in the launch of the firm's GDX360 platform Black Business Development Executive of the Year – Gene Todd , Executive Vice President and Head of Regional Markets, Fiduciary Trust International, who, with 25 years of experience, spearheads his firm's initiatives for new business and market share

, Executive Vice President and Head of Regional Markets, Fiduciary Trust International, who, with 25 years of experience, spearheads his firm's initiatives for new business and market share Black Financial Advisor of the Year – Justin McCurdy , Executive Director & Financial Advisor, Manhattan West, who serves the unique needs of athlete and entertainer clients

, Executive Director & Financial Advisor, Manhattan West, who serves the unique needs of athlete and entertainer clients Black Creative Executive of the Year – Patrice Kelly , Chief Creative Officer, Snappy Kraken, who reviews all visuals for the firm and provides creative direction for both the firm and its clients

, Chief Creative Officer, Snappy Kraken, who reviews all visuals for the firm and provides creative direction for both the firm and its clients Black CIO of the Year - Aleksandr Spencer , CIO, Bogart Wealth, who brings his ETF development and management experience to bear in leading the firm's money management functions

, CIO, Bogart Wealth, who brings his ETF development and management experience to bear in leading the firm's money management functions Black Consulting Executive of the Year – Orian Williams , Managing Director, Southeast Region, Pacific Life, who leverages two decades of experience to serve the multifaceted needs of high net worth clients

, Managing Director, Southeast Region, Pacific Life, who leverages two decades of experience to serve the multifaceted needs of high net worth clients Black History Month Organization of the Year – National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA) , which pursues diversity, equity and inclusion on multiple fronts including its DEI Training and Certificate Program

, which pursues diversity, equity and inclusion on multiple fronts including its DEI Training and Certificate Program Top Black Rising Stars of the Year

Aiyisha Adams , VP of Advisor Engagement, Advisor Group, who provides leadership across a broad range of advisor engagement activities and volunteers at multiple charity organizations

, VP of Advisor Engagement, Advisor Group, who provides leadership across a broad range of advisor engagement activities and volunteers at multiple charity organizations

SaVion Harris , Financial Advisor, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, who was instrumental in one of college football's first "name, image and likeness" (NIL) deals in financial services

, Financial Advisor, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, who was instrumental in one of college football's first "name, image and likeness" (NIL) deals in financial services

Kofo Akosile, Financial Planner, Prudential Advisors, who, after only eight years, is one of the leaders among her firm's financial planners by fees generated

"With the WSR Pathfinder Awards, we are fortunate to have the opportunity to elevate equity, inclusion and diversity to the spotlight and feature voices that need to be heard to catalyze progress within the industry and beyond, while recognizing accomplished executives who are truly changing our industry," said Roth.

In 2022, WSR presented Pathfinder Awards to outstanding leaders of diverse backgrounds coinciding with Black History Month, Women's History Month, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and National Hispanic Heritage Month. The current month's Pathfinder Awards are the first of several planned for 2023, including the next group in March in honor of Women's History Month.

In addition to the Pathfinder Awards, WSR also named its inaugural Wealth Exemplar Awards honoring leading firms and individuals across wealth management in December 2022 and recognizes other leading industry participants from time to time, including the Top 5 FA Recruiting Firms announced in January 2023.

