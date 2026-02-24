Wealth Solutions Report Announces Pathfinder Awards: Top Black Industry Leaders

Pathfinder Award Series Spotlights Excellence In Leadership Among Underrepresented Communities In Wealth Management

Fifth Annual Recognition Celebrates Black History Month

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) – the fast-growing B2B digital media platform featuring wealth management-focused commentary, insights and analysis – today named the winners of its fifth annual WSR Pathfinder Awards: Top Black Industry Leaders, in celebration of Black History Month.

The invitation-only Pathfinder Awards honor outstanding achievement among wealth management industry professionals from underrepresented backgrounds and communities. The award series also provides a platform for the voices of winners to address the industry on issues of diversity, equity and inclusion.

"I am excited to kick off the fifth annual Pathfinder Awards series by recognizing the top Black leaders in wealth management," said Larry Roth, Founder & CEO of Wealth Solutions Report. "WSR strongly supports diversity in the leadership ranks of wealth management and, by highlighting outstanding careers and achievements, we believe we can catalyze progress and precipitate the discussions our industry needs to advance underrepresented groups."

Industry Leaders with Broad Influence

Winners were selected for their dedication to the industry, excellence in their careers, strong reputations and broad influence in the wealth management community, and the ability to serve as role models for wealth management professionals and people considering careers in the industry.

The winners are named alphabetically below:

Kevin Beard, Chief Strategy Officer, WealthVest





Alex David, President and CEO, Equity Services





Robin Patin, Senior Director of Wealth Management, Choreo





Edward N. Walters, President, World Investment Advisors





, President, World Investment Advisors K. Orian Williams, Senior Field Director, Strategic Accounts, Pacific Life

"We are honored to again celebrate Black History Month by recognizing outstanding Black industry leaders," said Julius Buchanan, Editor in Chief of WSR. "At the same time, our industry's progress in advancing the Black community has been slower than we hoped when we began this award series in 2022. We encourage the industry to redouble its efforts and will address this issue in an article featuring today's winners published concurrently with the awards."

The next installment of WSR's Pathfinder Awards will be the Top Women Industry Leaders of 2026, in celebration of Women's History Month in March. WSR also highlights industry excellence throughout the year via its recognition lists of executives and firms serving various industry niches and roles.

About Wealth Solutions Report

Wealth Solutions Report (WSR), a subsidiary asset of Finetric Media, is a digital platform for insights, analysis and expert commentary provided by wealth management industry leaders, for wealth management industry participants. Its team of editors, research analysts and expert columnists deliver content that inspires, engages and entertains industry audiences by spotlighting actionable growth strategies while demystifying complex issues. WSR delivers each week's content through its flagship website, e-blasts to registered readers and via social media, with an emphasis on LinkedIn. For more information, please visit https://wealthsolutionsreport.com/.

