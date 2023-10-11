Wealth Solutions Report Concludes Second Annual Pathfinder Awards By Honoring Top Hispanic Industry Leaders Of 2023

Awards Recognize Exemplary Hispanic Leaders And Organizations Supporting The Hispanic Community

Media Platform Encourages Industry To Advance DEI For Persons Of Hispanic Heritage

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) – the fast-growing B2B digital media platform featuring wealth management-focused commentary, insights and analysis – today announced the fourth and final installment of its WSR Pathfinder Awards for the year, the Top Hispanic Industry Leaders of 2023, in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

The invitation-only Pathfinder Awards honor excellence in wealth management executives, advisors and professionals from underrepresented backgrounds, as well as organizations that support underrepresented communities. The awards have a dual purpose of bringing voices from those communities to the wealth management industry to address change and progress toward diversity, equity and inclusion.

Winners must be outstanding role models for others working in or considering careers in wealth management, have stellar reputations and broad influence in the industry, possess a track record of notable achievements and demonstrate dedication to the industry.

Larry Roth, Founder & CEO of Wealth Solutions Report, said, "I am pleased to conclude our second year of WSR Pathfinder Awards by honoring this elite group of wealth management professionals and organizations as the Top Hispanic Industry Leaders of 2023. Beyond excellent leadership and influence, many of today's winners have changed lives by dedicating significant time and effort to supporting charity services both within and beyond our industry."

WSR named winners in multiple categories as follows:

Hispanic COO of the Year – Jorge Bernal , COO, SageView Advisory Group, a seasoned executive in advisory services who provides support for homeless children and families

, COO, SageView Advisory Group, a seasoned executive in advisory services who provides support for homeless children and families Hispanic Opportunity Organization of the Year – BLX Internship Program , which matches firms with interns from Hispanic and Black communities and provides resources to both firms and interns

, which matches firms with interns from Hispanic and Black communities and provides resources to both firms and interns Hispanic Sales Executive of the Year – Theresa de Leon , EVP, National Director of Sales, Arden Trust, a sales expert originally from the banking industry who supports arts, diversity and health charities

, EVP, National Director of Sales, Arden Trust, a sales expert originally from the banking industry who supports arts, diversity and health charities Hispanic Entrepreneur of the Year – Lorenzo Esparza , CEO & Founding Principal, Manhattan West, a leader in the investment and portfolio space serving high net worth clients with unique access to alternative investments

, CEO & Founding Principal, Manhattan West, a leader in the investment and portfolio space serving high net worth clients with unique access to alternative investments Hispanic Marketing Executive of the Year – Kelly Lora Ewart , Head of Marketing, Ballentine Partners , a marketing expert who also is actively involved in organizations promoting DEI and the Hispanic community

, Head of Marketing, , a marketing expert who also is actively involved in organizations promoting DEI and the Hispanic community Hispanic Product Development Executive of the Year – Dani Fava , Group Head, Product Innovation, Envestnet, a technology-savvy product executive and advocate for diversity and inclusion in the wealth management industry

, Group Head, Product Innovation, Envestnet, a technology-savvy product executive and advocate for diversity and inclusion in the wealth management industry Hispanic Empowering Executive of the Year – Lacy Garcia , Founder & CEO, Willow, a wealthtech founder providing services for advisors to reach women, the Next Gen and underrepresented communities

, Founder & CEO, Willow, a wealthtech founder providing services for advisors to reach women, the Next Gen and underrepresented communities Hispanic Wealthtech Leader of the Year – Rafael Loureiro , Co-Founder & CEO, Wealth.com, a technology veteran and startup leader bringing technology to estate planning for the wealth management industry

, Co-Founder & CEO, Wealth.com, a technology veteran and startup leader bringing technology to estate planning for the wealth management industry Hispanic CEO of the Year – Mario Ramos , Partner & CEO, Adviser Investments, a leading CEO with a finance and investment banking background, who volunteers for youth and sports charities

, Partner & CEO, Adviser Investments, a leading CEO with a finance and investment banking background, who volunteers for youth and sports charities Hispanic Private Equity Executive of the Year – Danny Rodriguez , Partner, Lee Equity Partners, who is actively involved in major private equity investments in the wealth management industry

, Partner, Lee Equity Partners, who is actively involved in major private equity investments in the wealth management industry Hispanic-Led Organization of the Year – Stratos Wealth Holdings , a firm with two executives of Hispanic heritage among its top six: Founder and CEO Jeff Concepcion , and Lou Camacho , President of subsidiary Stratos Wealth Enterprises

, a firm with two executives of Hispanic heritage among its top six: Founder and CEO , and , President of subsidiary Stratos Wealth Enterprises Hispanic Financial Advisor of the Year – Gil Valadez , Financial Advisor, Prudential Financial, who has dedicated the past 37 years to solving the financial planning challenges of Hispanic families

"Today's awards make a difference in the Hispanic community, and we are excited to provide the platform, but the real change comes from the actions of our WSR community of readers, who care as much as we do about a brighter future," said Roth. "We are happy for the progress our industry makes, but we have much work to do. At WSR, we are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion for the long term."

In December, WSR will announce its second annual Wealth Exemplar Awards, which celebrate excellence in the wealth management industry. It will begin the third annual series of Pathfinder Awards in February 2024 in honor of Black History Month. It also spotlights excellence in the industry through recognition such as the IMAGE 10: Top 10 Wealth Management Marketing & Communications Agencies, the CMO 10: Top Wealth Management CMOs and the PRO 10: Top Wealth Management Professional Services Firms.

