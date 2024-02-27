Wealth Solutions Report Launches Third Annual Pathfinder Awards, Honoring Top Black Wealth Management Leaders Of 2024

Annual Pathfinder Series Spotlights Industry Excellence Across Underrepresented Communities, While Championing Diversity And Inclusivity In Wealth Management

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) – the fast-growing B2B digital media platform featuring wealth management-focused commentary, insights and analysis – today announced the winners of the WSR Pathfinder Awards – Top Black Industry Leaders of 2024, in honor of Black History Month. This month's awards mark the launch of the third year of WSR's Pathfinder Awards series.

The invitation-only Pathfinder Awards recognize excellence among financial advisors, executives and professionals in the wealth management industry from underrepresented communities and backgrounds. The awards also honor organizations that successfully advance those communities, both within the wealth management industry and on behalf of end clients.

Individuals are selected based on dedication to and influence in wealth management, an outstanding career and the ability to serve as role models for professionals desiring to enter or rise in the industry.

Three Categories Spotlight Multiple Industry Leaders

Larry Roth, Founder & CEO of Wealth Solutions Report, said, "As we begin the third year by announcing the ninth group of Pathfinder Awards winners, I am pleased that we have announced the most passionate, outstanding and influential group of winners to date. Our industry is fortunate to encompass seasoned professionals and executives across the Black community who are actively helping to shape a brighter and more inclusive future for the wealth management industry."

WSR named winners in three categories as follows:

Organization of the Year

  • The Association of African American Financial Advisors, which advocates for Black advisors and clients, with a mission to increase representation of Black financial advisors and provide financial planning services to Black families

Financial Advisor Leaders

  • Cedric Edwards, Financial Advisor, Stifel Independent Advisors, a U.S. Air Force veteran who has been mentoring for two decades

  • Ghislain Gouraige, Partner, NewEdge Wealth, who immigrated from Haiti at age 8 and now leads a diverse 14-person team

  • Delvin Joyce, Financial Planner, Prosperity Wealth Group, part of Prudential Advisors, a former NFL player and leading advisor at his firm who emphasizes service to minority markets

  • Chloé A. Moore, Co-Founder, BLX Internship Program & Founder, Financial Staples, who provides financial advice to underserved populations

  • Rick Nott, Managing Director, Angeles Wealth Management, who provides entrepreneurial training for high school students in partnerships with UCLA, USC and Loyola Marymount

  • Shawn Wooden, Financial Advisor, Vice President & Partner, Associated Investor Services, part of Osaic, a former NFL player active in multiple charity organizations

Executives and Organizational Leaders

  • Toussaint Bailey, Founder & CEO, Uplifting Capital, who works to uplift individuals and communities through sustainable investment strategies

  • Lazetta Rainey Braxton, Founder & CEO, Lazetta & Associates and Co-CEO, 2050 Wealth Partners, a consultant, coach and public speaker

  • Madeline Brooks, Regional Director, Prudential Financial, who promotes financial wellness through education and mentors diverse advisors

  • Devon Drew, Founder & CEO, AssetLink, who is bringing AI to the fund discovery and distribution space

  • Scott Ford, President, Wealth Management, U.S. Bank, who manages over 3,200 professionals and donates time to help alleviate food insecurity

  • George Nichols III, President & CEO, The American College of Financial Services, a career-long leader in the insurance industry and first Black insurance commissioner of Kentucky

  • Shundrawn Thomas, Founder & Managing Partner, The Copia Group, who works to create social impact through capital investments

  • Edward Walters, SVP, Executive Leadership Team – Business Transformation, Lincoln Financial Group, who leads Lincoln Wealth and serves on multiple charity boards, including the Foundation for Financial Planning

  • Barrett Wragg, Head of Institutional Consulting & Private Wealth, T. Rowe Price, who is active in multiple nonprofits including the Association of African American Financial Advisors and the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

"Each year, our dedicated staff of editors, writers and industry analysts spends many hours identifying and selecting top leaders and organizations for the Pathfinder Awards," said Julius Buchanan, WSR's Editor in Chief. "We approach our work with energy, knowing that by recognizing achievement and leadership in our industry and providing a platform for voices of professionals from underrepresented backgrounds, we amplify the good that the winners have accomplished."

WSR is a subsidiary asset of Finetric Media, a portfolio company of RLR Strategic Partners that launches and scales digital media platforms that target specific professional verticals with informative B2B content. It will announce the second installment of 2024 Pathfinder Awards in March – the Top Women Industry Leaders of 2024, coinciding with Women's History Month. In January, it named winners of the annual WSR Wealth Exemplar Awards.

About Wealth Solutions Report

Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) is a digital platform for insights, analysis and expert commentary provided by wealth management industry leaders, for wealth management industry participants. Its team of editors, research analysts and expert columnists deliver content that inspires, engages and entertains industry audiences by spotlighting actionable growth strategies while demystifying complex issues. WSR delivers each week's content through its flagship website, e-blasts to registered readers and via social media, with an emphasis on LinkedIn. For more information, please visit https://wealthsolutionsreport.com/

