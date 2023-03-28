Wealth Solutions Report Names Top Women Industry Leaders Of 2023 As Second Installment Of Pathfinder Awards Series For The Year

Awards Recognize Outstanding Professionals, Executives And Organizations In Honor Of Women's History Month

WSR Provides Platform For Women Leaders To Discuss DEI Issues And Progress In Industry

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) – the fast-growing B2B digital media platform featuring wealth management-focused commentary, insights and analysis – today announced the Top Women Industry Leaders of 2023, this year's second group of WSR Pathfinder Awards in celebration of Women's History Month.

The invitation-only WSR Pathfinder Awards series recognizes outstanding wealth management professionals and executives from underrepresented groups, as well as organizations that advance these groups.

The individual winners are selected based on their reputation for excellence in and commitment to the industry, their ability to serve as role models for others in or considering a career in wealth management, and wide recognition as an industry leader. The organizational winners have demonstrated initiative and progress in advancing DEI in the industry.

The WSR Pathfinder Awards serve a second purpose in providing a platform for persons from underrepresented backgrounds to speak to the wealth management industry about the current state of DEI within the industry and the steps needed for further progress and advancement.

"I am pleased to announce a tremendously capable and influential group of wealth management professionals as this year's top women industry leaders," said Larry Roth, Founder & CEO of Wealth Solutions Report. "We spent a great amount of time and effort selecting these women from an outstanding field, and there were many more we easily could have added. Our industry is extremely fortunate to have so many exceptional women leaders."

WSR named winners in multiple categories as follows:

Women's History Month Organization of the Year – The American College Center for Women in Financial Services , which promotes women's advancement in financial services through education, research and awareness

, which promotes women's advancement in financial services through education, research and awareness Woman Investment Platform Leader of the Year – Libet Anderson , President, Concourse Financial Group Securities, with years of C-suite leadership experience at multiple enterprises

, President, Concourse Financial Group Securities, with years of C-suite leadership experience at multiple enterprises Woman Media Professional of the Year – Diana Britton , Managing Editor, WealthManagement.com, an executive of one of the wealth management industry's leading media platforms

, Managing Editor, WealthManagement.com, an executive of one of the wealth management industry's leading media platforms Woman HR Leader of the Year – Christina Cavalli , Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer, Docupace, a human capital expert with decades of experience

, Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer, Docupace, a human capital expert with decades of experience Woman Recruiting Leader of the Year – Mindy Diamond , Chief Executive Officer, Diamond Consultants , founder of one of the wealth management industry's leading recruiting and consulting firms

, Chief Executive Officer, , founder of one of the wealth management industry's leading recruiting and consulting firms Woman Advisor Growth Leader of the Year – Erinn Ford , Executive Vice President, Advisor Engagement, Advisor Group, a seasoned C-suite leader involved in initiatives that empower women in the workplace

, Executive Vice President, Advisor Engagement, Advisor Group, a seasoned C-suite leader involved in initiatives that empower women in the workplace Woman Financial Planner of the Year – Pam Friedman , Managing Director, Principal, Robertson Stephens, a leading expert for women navigating the financial issues surrounding divorce

, Managing Director, Principal, Robertson Stephens, a leading expert for women navigating the financial issues surrounding divorce Woman Wealthtech Executive of the Year – Liz Fritz , Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, F2 Strategy, an industry-leading marketing, communications and brand strategy expert

, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, F2 Strategy, an industry-leading marketing, communications and brand strategy expert Woman Rising Star of the Year – Amal Hagisufi , Financial Planner, Prudential Financial, whose focus on women clients has brought rapid growth and recognition early in her career

, Financial Planner, Prudential Financial, whose focus on women clients has brought rapid growth and recognition early in her career Woman Consulting Executive of the Year – Angie Herbers , Founder & Managing Partner, Herbers & Company, a leading wealth management industry researcher, trainer and consultant

, Founder & Managing Partner, Herbers & Company, a leading wealth management industry researcher, trainer and consultant Woman Financial Advisor of the Year – Jennifer Kim , Managing Senior Partner, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, who focuses her practice on underserved communities and actively supports many service and charitable organizations

, Managing Senior Partner, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, who focuses her practice on underserved communities and actively supports many service and charitable organizations Woman Business Development Executive of the Year – Laurie Stack , Vice President of Business Development, Avantax, a seasoned business development leader serving on various industry councils and leading her firm's Women's Advisor Forum

, Vice President of Business Development, Avantax, a seasoned business development leader serving on various industry councils and leading her firm's Women's Advisor Forum Woman Agency Executive of the Year – Marie Swift , Chief Executive Officer, Impact Communications, a recognized communications and thought leader in wealth management across podcasts, media engagement, writing, conferences and events

, Chief Executive Officer, Impact Communications, a recognized communications and thought leader in wealth management across podcasts, media engagement, writing, conferences and events Woman Media Entrepreneur of the Year – Cindy Taylor , President, Fintegration, and Founding Publisher, Digital Wealth News, a seasoned digital and print media executive and consultant focused on the wealthtech space, who has founded two publications and a media agency

, President, Fintegration, and Founding Publisher, Digital Wealth News, a seasoned digital and print media executive and consultant focused on the wealthtech space, who has founded two publications and a media agency Woman Alternative Investments Leader of the Year – Amanda Teeple , Partner, Alliance 160, a project management consultant with decades of experience focused on alternative investments

, Partner, Alliance 160, a project management consultant with decades of experience focused on alternative investments Woman Asset Manager of the Year – Jen Wing , Head of Asset Management, GeoWealth, an experienced asset management executive leading an approximately $18 billion platform

"Though our industry has progressed for women professionals and executives in recent years, there is still much work to be done," said Roth. "We are committed to women's advancement in wealth management and ask our industry to listen to the voices of women leaders that we bring you today so that we can continue improvement in every space of wealth management."

In February, WSR announced the year's first group of Pathfinder Awards – the Top Black Industry Leaders of 2023 – and will continue the series in May in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. WSR launched the series in February 2022, less than a year after its founding.

In addition to the Pathfinder Awards, WSR also honors industry excellence via its annual Wealth Exemplar Awards in December and through recognizing top individuals and firms in important spaces of wealth management, including the Top 5 FA Recruiting Firms announced in January and the IS 5 – Top Investment Solutions Platform Leaders earlier this month.

About Wealth Solutions Report

Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) is a digital platform for insights, analysis and expert commentary provided by wealth management industry leaders, for wealth management industry participants. Its team of editors, research analysts and expert columnists deliver content that inspires, engages and entertains industry audiences by spotlighting actionable growth strategies while demystifying complex issues. Founded in April 2021, WSR reached over 154,500 accounts in 2022. WSR delivers each week's content through its flagship website, e-blasts to registered readers and via social media, with an emphasis on LinkedIn. For more information, please visit https://wealthsolutionsreport.com/.

