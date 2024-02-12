Wealth Solutions Report Names Veteran Journalist Jeff Berman Contributing Editor

Addition Of Seasoned Wealth Management Industry Reporter Reflects Digital Outlet's Robust Growth And Commitment To Delivery Of High Quality, Insights-Driven And Objective Editorial Content

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) – the fast-growing B2B digital media platform featuring wealth management industry-focused commentary, insights and analysis – today announced that Jeff Berman, a widely-recognized industry media reporter, has joined the organization as Contributing Editor & Reporter.

The addition of Mr. Berman to WSR reflects the outlet's robust growth and continued focus on objective editorial content that delivers insights and analysis to drive actionable growth strategies for members of the WSR community, encompassing wealth management enterprises, financial advisors as well as the third-party solutions providers and consultants who serve them.

Larry Roth, CEO of Wealth Solutions Report, said, "Jeff Berman is the perfect addition to our team of seasoned editors, writers and analysts. When we first launched WSR, we saw an opportunity to prioritize content that sidesteps day-to-day industry noise by identifying and covering the trends that are shaping the future of wealth management, strategies that industry participants are leveraging to drive accelerated growth and the industry leaders who are at the forefront of it all."

"The continued growth of our editorial team, including most recently with Jeff's hire, underscores the incredibly strong audience growth and engagement that our content has driven, combined with the intensifying demand across WSR's community of readers for more of it. Bringing aboard a veteran journalist such as Jeff with a stellar industry reputation addresses the WSR community's desire for more of our content, while ensuring that the quality of our content continues to be second to none," continued Mr. Roth.

Mr. Berman, who reports to Editor in Chief Julius Buchanan, brings over 30 years of experience to the WSR team. His experience as a reporter and editor covered a wide range of beats, including the financial services business for over four years as a Staff Reporter at ThinkAdvisor, where he covered RIAs, brokers, compliance and fintech. Prior to ThinkAdvisor, Mr. Berman covered consumer electronics, technology and media for over 25 years.

As a freelance reporter, Mr. Berman contributed stories to many publications, including Miami Herald, Newsday, NewsCheckMedia, TheStreet.com and various American City Business Journals. Prior to that, he worked as a reporter and editor for Consumer Electronics Daily and other Warren Communications News publications for 15 years.

Mr. Buchanan said, "Our readers' needs are of paramount importance, and we will never sacrifice quality for content volume. In our search, we required nothing less than excellence. Jeff has a strong capability and passion for his work that will exceed readers' expectations, as well as a character and attitude that make him a pleasure to work with. I am excited to welcome Jeff to our team as we raise WSR to the next level."

WSR is a subsidiary asset of Finetric Media, a portfolio company of RLR Strategic Partners that launches and scales digital media platforms that target specific professional verticals with informative B2B content. The outlet recently announced its second annual WSR Wealth Exemplar Awards, recognizing excellence in the wealth management industry across 15 categories.

About Wealth Solutions Report

Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) is a digital platform for insights, analysis and expert commentary provided by wealth management industry leaders, for wealth management industry participants. Its team of editors, research analysts and expert columnists deliver content that inspires, engages and entertains industry audiences by spotlighting actionable growth strategies while demystifying complex issues. WSR delivers each week's content through its flagship website, e-blasts to registered readers and via social media, with an emphasis on LinkedIn. For more information, please visit https://wealthsolutionsreport.com/.

