Wealth Solutions Report Opens Nominations For Inaugural Top Financial Advisor Recruiters Of The Year

Recognition Honors Top Five Third-Party Recruiters Based On Total Assets Successfully Transitioned Over Past 12 Months, Industry Expertise, Demonstrated Thought Leadership And Enterprise Relationships

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) – the leading B2B digital media platform featuring wealth management industry-focused news, commentary and analysis – today announced that it is opening nominations for its inaugural Top Financial Advisor Recruiters of the Year list.

Based on a smaller past survey not open to industry-wide nominations, this comprehensively relaunched list honors the wealth management industry's top five third-party financial advisor recruiters based on specific quantitative and qualitative considerations, including total assets transitioned over the past 12 months, industry expertise, demonstrated thought leadership and enterprise relationships.

"Financial advisor recruiting continues to be one of the single most important growth drivers across the wealth management industry," said Larry Roth, Founder and CEO of Wealth Solutions Report. "Top third-party recruiters create value for both the advisors seeking a new affiliation as well as the enterprises seeking to grow by attracting top caliber financial professionals. We are thrilled to solicit the viewpoints of our entire industry in selecting the top five recruiters who are a key part of the future of wealth management."

Nominations Criteria And Process

Nominations may be submitted by any person, including a person from within the firm where the nominee is employed. Any individual who is a third-party financial advisor recruiter and has been so for the past 10 years may be nominated.

Every nomination must be supported by two references from executives at an RIA or dual-registrant enterprise: One must be a recruiting or business development executive at a director or vice president level or above, and the other must be an executive at the vice president level or above.

"An independent wealth management industry depends on the advisors' and destination firms' ability to find good matches. The specialists that oil the engine of recruitment make this possible," said WSR's Editor in Chief, Julius Buchanan.

There is no fee for submitting nominations. Nominations will remain open through Aug. 18, 2026. WSR expects to announce the Top Financial Advisor Recruiters of the Year in the fourth quarter. WSR reserves the right to verify all submissions and supporting information.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. These have no bearing on the selection of winners.

About Wealth Solutions Report

Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) is a B2B digital platform for news, analysis and expert commentary provided by wealth management industry leaders, for wealth management industry participants.

WSR specializes in identifying and spotlighting actionable growth strategies, demystifying complex issues and showcasing the individuals and enterprises that are shaping the future of wealth management. WSR delivers its content through its flagship website, e-blasts to registered readers and LinkedIn. For more information, please visit https://wealthsolutionsreport.com/.

Contact & Editorial Submissions

James Miller

Contributing Editor & Research Analyst

Wealth Solutions Report

[email protected]

SOURCE Wealth Solutions Report